49ers can wish you a happy birthday

Would you like 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh to sing you happy birthday? Would you like Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to choke back tears as he tells you you’re his quarterback?

You’re in luck. A new service called “Cameo” lets you to request and receive personalized messages from Marsh and Owens on your mobile phone. The brand calls itself “the celebrity autograph reinvented for the digital age.”

Here’s it how it works: You contact Marsh or Owens directly on their cameo page, and give them a script and/or a scenario to play out for up to three minutes. I implore each of you to take advantage of this opportunity and share your cameos in the comments section.

Click here to visit Marsh’s cameo page.

Click here to visit Owens’s cameo page.