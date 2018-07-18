NFL playoff predictions 2018

Training camp is eight days away, which means it’s time to delve into the minds of the great pigskin prognosticators who proliferate this blog. That’s you.

Which 12 teams do you great minds think will make the playoffs next season, and why?

Keep in mind, eight of the 12 teams that made the playoffs last season did not make the playoffs in 2016, so you should probably pick a few long shots.

My long shot to have the biggest rebound season and make the playoffs is the New York Giants. They rebuilt their offensive line, drafted one of the most talented running backs to come out of college football in my lifetime (Saquon Barkley) and have a future Hall of Fame quarterback who still is in his prime (Eli Manning).

The Giants also have a new head coach, Pat Shurmur, who was excellent last season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Who are you picking?