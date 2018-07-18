NFL playoff predictions 2018

Training camp is eight days away, which means it’s time to delve into the minds of the great pigskin prognosticators who proliferate this blog. That’s you.
Which 12 teams do you great minds think will make the playoffs next season, and why?
Keep in mind, eight of the 12 teams that made the playoffs last season did not make the playoffs in 2016, so you should probably pick a few long shots.
My long shot to have the biggest rebound season and make the playoffs is the New York Giants. They rebuilt their offensive line, drafted one of the most talented running backs to come out of college football in my lifetime (Saquon Barkley) and have a future Hall of Fame quarterback who still is in his prime (Eli Manning).
The Giants also have a new head coach, Pat Shurmur, who was excellent last season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.
Who are you picking?
This article has 79 Comments
New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
Atlanta Falcons
Packers-Mr. Rodgers is back to lead the show.
Vikings-Captain Kirk keeps them steady as she goes.
Panthers-Claw their way back with the help of Mr. Turner.
Saints-A cool Brees has them back for more.
Rams-Worth the paper their printed on.
Steelers-Ring the Bell.
Chargers-Rivers runs through to the playoffs.
Chiefs-Mahomes leads them on the war path to the playoffs.
Jaguars-Remain in the hunt.
Texans-Elementary Watson.
Eagles-Flying High Again.
Patriots-Brady still has it.
New England
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Minnesota
Jacksonville
New Orleans
Kansas City
LA Rams
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers (wild card squeak in at 9 and 7)
LA Chargers
Baltimore
Too tired at this point to explain the whys…
Here are my longshots, apart from the usual suspects:
AFC – Browns (Solid Draft and FA. Tyrod Taylor is very underrated). Going to go out on a limb here :p
NFC – Skins (they have a lot of players coming back from Injury and also Alex will be out to prove himself all over again)
Agree with your NFC pick… By late November Washington could be a team no one wants to play, and they could snag one of the wildcard spots–perhaps inching out the 9ers in the wildcard race. How ironic would that be.
Misplaced post…my bad.
Back to football.
AFC
Pats 9-7 Team on the decline but in a poor division.
Steelers 10-6 Pay Leveon already -jeez.
Jaguars 13-3 2nd best team in AFC (we beat them last year )
Colts 10-6 Welcome back Luck
KC 12-4 Super Bowl Bound
Chargers 11-5 Solid team on both sides
NFC
Eagles 14-2 Repeat
Packers 11-5 Rodgers swims with sharks.
Vikings 10-6 Cousins will have a monster year
Saints 11-5 Transitioning to a ball control offense
Rams 12-4 Big moves this offseason
Niners 10-6 Garoppolo 4500 yards and 31 TD. Solomon Thomas records 8 sacks is solid run defender and makes pro bowl to Grants dismay. Oh , and he weighs in at a healthy 275 LBS
I guarantee the Chiefs do not get to the SB…I don’t see them in the playoffs.
Completely agree! Mahomes May be the most overly hyped QB in the league right now!
Agree. No way KC makes the SB this year. Definitely a talented roster but a 1st year starter at QB and a coach who’s just good enough to break your heart are a bad combination.
Ummm , I somehow missed the over hyping.
Fact 1. Mahomes has a big arm and is pretty accurate.
Fact 2. Chiefs have numerous offensive weapons.
Fact 3. 100 % of QBs who succeeded Alex Smith took their team to the super bowl.
While I disagree about the SB appearance, KC will do well, since they were a playoff team last season, and AS was a limiting factor. Maybe Mahomes just needs to be conservative, avoid turnovers and let his playmakers shine.
.
The team is well coached and they have a solid defense.
AS a limiting factor????
3rd in completion percentage (behind Brees and Keenum)
9th in TDs
34th in Ints (5).
1st in Rating.
6th in QBR.
8th in yards, however he had the 13th most attempts so had he thrown more, he’d have more yards.
2nd in YP, which really proves that had he thrown the ball more he’d have gone way higher in the total yards category.
The guy was top 10 in EVERY SINGLE QB STAT that has any merit or value. All this while having the leagues leading rusher on his team. You really think that Mahomes is going to do better??
Seb, you just proved how you know absolutely nothing of the game.
AS, has NEVER been to a SB. He has Never won an NFC or AFCC Game.
.
Statistically speaking, those 2 statistics are relevant, because he has had good teams supporting him. He just cannot achieve greatness because he refused to throw the ball down field, and would rather take a sack than hurt his completion percentage. 1-13 in third down conversions against the Giants. Against the Pats, he almost won, but fell short.
.
I will just comment that the KC Chiefs, their whole front office and coaching staff, think Mahomes is the real deal. He has benefited sitting behind AS, but is now ready to take the Chiefs further in the playoffs, and maybe even to the SB. Frankly, they got tired of AS, and his limitations. I will take their assessment over yours, any day, and twice on Sunday.
.
Proof? I was the one of the first to advocate for the Niners to trade back to accumulate more picks. I was the one who said they should trade up if a player they covet is available. They got Foster, and this year, they got Pettis. I said that they should strategize to obtain future second and third round picks. They used those picks to help draft their present draft class. I also mentioned the importance of making shrewd choices with their later picks, and they responded with selecting in the later rounds, Kittle, Trent Taylor, DJ Jones, Pita and Adrian Colbert. They all contributed last season.
.
Now you say I know nothing about the game, just because I do not kiss AS’ rear end. Last season, the Niners almost beat Washington, and that was with Hoyer as QB. AS could easily be a cellar dweller. AS must lead a team that may not have as much talent as the Giants or Cowboys. The Eagles are SB champions.
You were also the guy saying Kaepernick was what? Yeah, take your verbal diarrhoea and go be Paul and your wife’s little puppet.
Was Dan Fouts a limiting factor for the Chargers back in the day?
“Last season, the Niners almost beat Washington, and that was with Hoyer as QB.”
Actually that game wasn’t close until Hoyer was replaced by Beathard.
Dan Fouts, like Dan Marino, were elite QBs.
.
Too bad their defenses sucked.
.
Yes, Hoyer was benched for CJB, but that confirms my premise. Niners did well with the second stringer in. Washington does not have elite talent, and AS will not save them.
But Fouts NEVER been to a SB. He has Never won an NFC or AFCC Game.
How about Bernie Kosar?
Fouts was not the limiting factor. He could score with Winslow, Joiner and Jefferson catching the ball. The limiting factor was the defense.
.
Fouts was twice the QB as AS. AS is a 3 time Pro Bowler, but Fouts was a 6 time Pro Bowler. Fouts was also a 2 time All Pro, and was the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1982. He was a 2 time AFC Player of the Year, and a 4 time Passing Yards Leader.
.
Fouts also played in 2 AFCC Games, but sadly, never made it to the SB, due to his defense.
.
Kosar? Next you will tout Dilfer, since he won a SB. Well, actually, Dilfer was told to hand off the ball, and let his defense win the game, so he might be an outlier.
Dang you’re long winded seb. You think I didn’t already know all of that before asking the question?
Kosar was a better comp to Smith. He had the Browns set to go to 2 Super Bowls before “The Drive” and “The Fumble”. Comparing him to Dilfer is blasphemy.
Football Outsiders’ mean win projection for the Chiefs is 7.6
Mahomes has been, and always will be, a turnover waiting to happen. And turnovers lose games. Yes, he has arm talent, and is athletic. His problem is between his ears, which generally separates the best from the rest.
With parity running rampant choices are wild.
Eagles – feather of the flock still soaring
Vikings – winning with the shield and the sword
Falcons – lots or prey to go around
Niners – whole lot of homer with this one
Packers – the cheese is swiss, lots of holes but the trap has been laid.
Rams – butting heads with the best of them
Patriots – look at the rest of the division
Steelers – Big Ben is all wound up
Jaguars – the new juggernaut in the AFC
Chargers – Charge!!!
Texans – they will be there for the roundup
Chiefs – Andy will be dandy.
Ha!
Division Winners:
Eagles
Packers
Saints
Rams
WC:
Niners
Vikings
Long shot here is Niners over the likes of Panthers and Falcons B/C I’m a homer.
Division Winners:
Pats
Steelers
Texans
Chargers
WC:
Jaguars
Titans
My longish shot is Texans to win the AFC South. Last season Jaguars and Titans had their run due to the absence of Texans team cornerstones. Not this year.
Wow. 3 teams from the AFC South in the playoffs? KC and Baltimore totally miss the playoffs? That’s a bold prediction. I just don’t see it though.
Houston, KC: I need to see more from a 2nd year QB than a single regular season game. True, I could have easily put Baltimore in the Titans/Jaguars category. Regarding the same division producing 3 playoff teams, I can see 9-7 or 8-8 AFC teams making the playoffs, NFC will need 10 wins minimum.
Vikings
Rams
Saints
Eagles
Patriots
Steelers
Jaguars
Chargers
WC
49ers
Falcons- any other NFC south team
Texans
Raiders- chucky will sneak in
Giants are not getting in when Eli won his 2 super bowls they had killer defenses and still just barely snuck into the playoffs. Eli is now old and has played poorly for several years despite having a ton of talent around him. Eli is Joe Flaaco with 1 more ring and Manning for his last name, the Giants will always regret this draft and passing on a QB.
NFC:
49ers
Green Bay
Eagles
Saints
Redskins
Rams
AFC:
San Diego
New England
Houston
Pitt
Tenn
Cinci
And you can take that to the bank!
This slate is pretty close to my expectations, and identical to my NFC choices, assuming that the last two are the wildcards.
Goff will take a step back this season, and the Rams locker room will spontaneously combust following two losses in a row during that Broncos-Niners-Packers-Saints stretch where they play three on the road.
I dunno, Mood. That Rams defense may just possibly end 3 opponent QBs’ careers before the season is over.
I remember a team in 2011 that made a ton of splash signings, draft picks…enough so that the term “Dream Team” was being thrown around. A team coming off a 10-6 2010 season and division title….who went 8-8 in 2011.
That Philadelphia Eagles team was the talk of that offseason, making all the big splash FA signings, a good draft, probably some trades, and it amounted to nothing.
Very rarely is the off-season champ truly a winner once the pads come on. Lest we all forget the Redskins from 2000-2010.
I remember the 2011 Eagles well, and their underachievement versus expectations. Have no idea how the Rams will do in the W-L column, and they could very well implode (though my gut tells me they’ll do very well if the team buys into McVay and Phillips). I’m just worried about those headcases on the DL, Suh, Donald, and Brockers. Suh may get suspended for the season after breaking a QBs neck after the whistle has blown, and if Donald and Brockers aren’t effectively blocked on every single play, they could easily put QBs into the hospital.
Redskins over the Vikings, Falcons or Carolina?
.
Cincy? That is bankrupt thinking.
Division Winners
NFC
Eagles
Packers
Panthers
Rams
Wildcard
Vikings
49ers
AFC
NE
Baltimore
Titans
Chargers
Wildcard
JKV
Steelers
I feel like most of the people just copy and pasted last year’s playoffs but added the Niners.
AFC division winners
Patriots
Steelers
Texans
Raiders
Wild card
Chargers
Titans
NFC Division Winners
Eagles
Falcons
49ers
Packers
Wild card
Rams
Skins
IDK about that cove. I see a lot of Redskins, Packers, Texans, Chargers, Raiders in the hunt here. Even a sprinkling of Indy, Cinci, Baltimore, NYG (!), Browns(!!!) Myself, I left out a third of last years playoff teams.
Good point, maybe just the few I skimmed through.
AFC
PITT 13-3
LAD-12-4
NE 12-4
JAX 11-5
WCs: OAK 10-6 DEN 10-6
eventual AFC champ: Pitts-they avoid NE as the Chargers beat the Pats on the left coast plus Pitt beats Jags in divisional round to avoid losing to them twice in one season for third time in team history.
3 new teams make it with one new division winner
NFC
PHI 13-3
MN 12-4
NO 11-5
LAR 11-5
ATL 11-5
GB 10-6
Field is probably too similar to last season with only Panthers missing and all division winners the same. I rated 5 other NFC teams with 10 wins-insane! : CARO, DAL, WASH, SF and SEA ranked in that order. So, the logical further turnover would be ATL missing out with perhaps one of the NFC East teams squeaking in. For further change the QB and coordinator change in MN would need to fail thus GB division win and allowing an additional NFC East team or Caro to get in again or perhaps SF…no faith at all in SEA.
I had the home teams running the table in the AFC playoffs so look for road upsets in the NFC. GB over LAR then at divisional level GB over PHI along with NO over MN . NO then beats GB at home in title game.
SB matchup: the two black and golds- the north and south meet in the middle in Atlanta. The north is victorious with the Steelers beating the Saints.
AFC Division Winners
Patriots
Steelers
Texans
Chargers
Wild Cards
Jaguars
Raiders
The Texans could be the team that knocks off the Pats with all the players returning from injury. Steelers will be good as always but don’t have enough defensively to get out of the conference.
NFC Division Winners
Eagles
Vikings
Falcons
Rams
Wild Cards
Giants
Packers
Niners will be in contention for a WC spot, but fall just short. I agree with Grant on the Giants. They have a good defense but the offense will take a big jump forward this season with the additions on the OL, Barkley and the return of a healthy Beckham.
Too early for me.
Philly, Minn, Jax are talented and fundamentally sound
NO, NE, GB, Pit have QBs who can carry them
Rams, Ravens, Titans, Panthers, Falcons, Texans, Chargers in the hunt
Raiders, Niners, Seahawks(RW), Wash, Dal, Giants on the bubble
Brownies? The 0-16, 1-31 Browns? Hmmmm
In this CBA era, I won’t have a feel for 2018 season until after Week#4
Grant, you missed a chance to throw tangential Niners shade
.
More at:
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2018/07/16/steve-young-49ers-private-equity-firm-hggc.html
AFC
Chargers
Patriots
Jaguars
Steelers
WC – Texans/Ravens
NFC
Rams
Redskins
Falcons
Packers
WC – Eagles/Saints
Redskins over the Eagles. No sign of the Vikings. That’s pretty gutsy, Hammer.
Think the NFC is going to be pretty tough and teams that lose in the conference championship round don’t usually respond that well the following year. (Think I read that somewhere once)
Niners could jump start that theory with a resounding week one win.
AFC
1. NE
2. Pitt
3. Jax
4. LA
5. Oak
6. Ten
NFC
1. Phi
2. Minn
3. LA
4. Atl
5. SF
6. GB
AFC Notes: Chargers D is scary. Oakland will be closer to their 2016 form than their 2017 form. All the good pass rushers in the west will make Mahomes look bad. Yada yada yada, Pats are back in the SB.
NFC Notes: No surprises unless you’re not sold on SF yet. A healthy Rodgers makes any team a playoff team, amazing how good he is. Look for Jimmy to carry our far less than perfect roster to the playoffs too.
Raiders 2016 was a lot of luck wins. Low margin of win.
Winner(s) of today’s Pick the NFL Playoff Teams sweepstakes will have the privilege of detailing Grant’s ride this coming February.
on the detailing thing:
I’d suggest replacing the banana seat on Grant’s 3 speed Stingray, rather than cleaning it…
and remove those playing cards from the spokes too….
The bell is kinda rusty, so I’ve been told. And….the purple steamers on the handle bar grips are missing on the left side. A makeover may be in order.
pimp my (literal) ride
http://www.insertberita.com/uploads/images/image/burgundy-frame-lowrider-bikes.jpg
Biggest flop next year is going to be Patrick Mahomes. KC wont make the playoffs and Andy Reid gets fired.
Chris,
Not sure what you are basing your thought process on regarding Mahomes, but we do know one thing – Alex Smith could not take KC to the big show.
KC moved up to pick Mahomes in the draft and now it’s time for him to prove they made the right decision.
Just a fans prediction. That’s all. No harm no foul.At the end of the year I’ll either look smart or dumb. I’m ok either way.
Chris,
No worries, a lot of us will be in that same category.
Their defense was bend not break, but it was too flexible in the playoffs. Teams would eat up chunks of time just pounding the ball on them (170 for Bell in 2016, 156 for Henry in 2017).
Smith got the Chiefs to the playoffs 4 of the 5 years he was there, you need a defense to step up once you are in the playoffs re: Brees, E. Manning, P. Manning, etc
Injuries will play a huge role in what teams will be in the playoffs, but this is how I currently see it shaping up.
AFC
1. New England
The only thing that can stop the continued dominance by the Patriots over the AFC is a season-ending injury Brady or his retirement.
2. Jacksonville
Will Bortles help or hinder the Jaguars?
3. Pittsburgh
Even if Bell holds out, this is still a strong offensive unit. The defense, not so much.
4. San Diego
Too many question marks with the other teams allows for the Chargers to take the AFC West crown.
5. Houston
The Texans will be a tough wildcard to beat if Watson and Watt can stay healthy.
6. Denver
Baltimore could sneak into this position, but right now the Broncos look better on paper.
NFC
1. Philadelphia
The Eagles won the Super with a backup QB. Nuff said.
2. Minnesota
With firepower on offense and a strong supporting defense, it’s time for Cousins to prove that he is the real deal.
3. St. Louis
The moves that the Rams made this off-season indicate that they are wanting a Super Bowl title now, but will the maneuvers backfire?
4. New Orleans
As long as Brees defies Father Time, the Saints will remain a contender.
5. Green Bay
Rodgers is back, but questions at RB and the secondary could derail any hopes for a Super Bowl title.
6. San Francisco
The 49ers are prime for a return to dominance, but various things have to go in their favor.
AFC PLAYOFFS
Steelers over Broncos
Chargers over Texans
Chargers over Patriots
Jaguars over Steelers
Jaguars over Chargers
NFC PLAYOFFS
Rams over 49ers
Saints over Packers
Eagles over Saints
Vikings over Rams
Eagles over Vikings
SUPER BOWL
Jaguars over Eagles
The Patriots won’t make the playoffs this year. Neither will the Panthers. Chicago is going to win their division. San Diego will make the playoffs. The 49ers will not make the playoffs because of injuries. Kansas City will be a bust. Seattle will be horrible. La will win their division speaking about the Rams, but not with such an inflated record. You read it here first.
Who is coming out of the AFC East? Buffalo, NYJ, or Fins if not the Pats? Thats one thing that is overlooked about the Pats run, the AFC East has been historically awful for the last 20 years.
NFC
NFC east. Philly is to good to leave off this list and not win that division.
NFC South ATL they’re just a better team than NO and Car
NFC North. It’s a healthy year for Rodgers so GB wins that division.
NFC West. LA Rams by one game over the up and coming Niners.
NFC wild cards
This isn’t a homer call. SF
Minn defense wins games.
NO will take a step back think they were fortunate last season. Don’t see them being as good in that division.
Car lost some key pieces. They’ll be tough but not playoff tough.
Dallas will not be there. Looks like they have figured out Prescott and their defense is whack.
NYG and their has been qb are garbage. They might put up some numbers but their window is slammed shut!
Seattle will be lucky to win 6 games this season
Arz could be a threat. But hey Bradford is their starter. That won’t last long.
AFC
AFC East. Here’s my long shot. The Buffalo Bills will win the East. Don’t ask why, but I feel it’s the division that finally open to another team this season. NE time is over for Super Bowls.
AFC South.
Duh Jax no question
AFC North this division just might be the toughest next season. But I can’t see anyone but Baltimore fighting Pitt for the division. Pitt makes one more run. And wins this division.
AFC West.
Hard one to pick.
All teams are up and down it seems.
I’ll pick safely and stay with the consistent pick. KC
AFC wild card
Tennessee Titans. Thought they were dangerous last season.
NE pats. Their window for Super Bowl wins has shut imo. But not for making the playoffs !
My surprise teams that will make a bid for a 2019 run????
Cleveland. Yes Cleveland. I think they’re young nucleous is coming along and they just added more talent for years to come.
Indy Colts. Now this depends on Lucks health of course.
DA Bears. I think they will bruise up Minn and GB this season and get away with about 8-9 wins. Setting the tone for 19. And it will be an injury season for Rodgers since he likes to play every other year. 😛
Eli Manning a HOF QB? Let’s look at this…
Here are the current modern-era HOF QBs. Is Eli in the same class with ANY of them? Put another way, for any range of years, would you pick Eli over one of these QBs to lead your team?
Troy Aikman 1989-2000
George Blanda (Also PK) 1949-1958, 1960-1975
Terry Bradshaw 1970-1983
Len Dawson 1957-1975
John Elway 1983-1998
Brett Favre 1991-2010
Dan Fouts 1973-1987
Otto Graham 1946-1955
Bob Griese 1967-1980
Sonny Jurgensen 1957-1974
Jim Kelly 1986-1996
Bobby Layne 1948-1962
Dan Marino 1983-1999
Joe Montana 1979-1994
Warren Moon 1984-2000
Joe Namath 1965-1977
Ken Stabler 1970-1984
Bart Starr 1956-1971
Roger Staubach 1969-1979
Fran Tarkenton 1961-1978
Y.A. Tittle 1948-1964
Johnny Unitas 1956-1973
Norm Van Brocklin 1949-1960
Kurt Warner 1998-2009
Bob Waterfield 1945-1952
Steve Young 1985-1999
I’m with you. I think Manning will be a Hall of Famer but I don’t think he deserves it.
I can’t remember a single year when he was a top 5 qb. in the NFL.
He has a career completion % below 60% and has a 3 / 2 td to int ratio.
But he will get in because he is from NY and won 2 sb’s
I think Manning will be a Hall of Famer…
Peyton Manning will, 100% guaranteed. Eli will make it only if the NFL lets similar meh players like Rich Gannon and Carson Palmer into the HOF. I just can’t see it happening. There are too many better QBs from Eli’s era who are likely to make it, and some who won’t. Brady and Rogers, of course. Drew Brees. Ben Roethlisberger. Philip Rivers. Matt Ryan. Alex Smith. Kirk Cousins. All of these guys are better, more effective and impactful players and leaders than Eli has ever been, IMHO.
“and have a future Hall of Fame quarterback who still is in his prime .”
Unless they dumped Eli and signed someone else this is just plain wrong.
Division Winners:
Steelers
Texans
Chargers
Patriots
Eagles
Packers
Falcons
Rams
Wildcard
Vikings
49ers
Bills
Jaguars
Surprised there isn’t more love for the Bills.
C4C,
You a believer in McCarron?
As much as I was a believer in Trent Dilfer for the Ravens. With that defense and run game he’s consistently average enough to make that team competitive.
AFC
Pats
Steelers
Jags
Chargers
Chiefs
Ravens
NFC
Eagles
Vikings
Saints
Rams
Falcons
Packers
49ers miss the playoffs because the 2014-2017 injury bug is still biting unless proven otherwise. The 49ers current starting units are playoff caliber, but they need another off-season to build depth for a post season run.
As always in the NFL, health is the giant IF. The 49ers do have several giant IFs – receiver, linebacker, OL, corner back, and as always QB. I agree Brodie2Washington.
The injury bug range should also include 2013 and the strange GM behavior during that period.
AFC
Pats- Of course.
Ravens- New QB? Steelers are getting old.
Titans- Jax cannot overcome their QB deficiencies.
Chargers- They finished 9-3 last season.
WC
Cleveland- TT will be surrounded with talent.
Chiefs- Mahomes will impress.
.
NFC
Eagles- They got Bennett.
Vikings- Cousins is an improvement, and they had the number one defense.
Saints- They have been having good drafts, and just missed out of the NFCC Game.
Rams- Are loaded, with good coaching.
WC
Packers- Maybe the secondary will not be decimated with injuries, and AR can stay healthy.
NINERS- The planets need to align, and JG must play out of his mind. The Niners need to sneak up on some opponents, and they must avoid the injury bug. If the coaching can prepare them adequately, and the players can avoid the unforced errors, maybe the Niners can win 9 games and win some tie breakers.
.
Most likely, it will be Chargers/ Vikings in the SB. Both the Pats and Eagles do not make it to their conference championships.
.
However, I can dream that it will be a Niner- Patriots Super Bowl. JG will make BB regret he ever traded him away.
I can not argue with Grants pick the Giants making the playoffs. They were an underachieving team last year who have the opportunity to improve considerable if they get it together.
Grant, How do the Giants cover up a terrible O-line? Run every play out of the shotgun? They keep adding position players, but not the “meat and potatoes ” guys up front. I see them improving over last year for sure, after getting rid of Mcadoo, but I don’t think they make the playoffs… You did call it a long shot though.
I think my long shot is the Dallas Cowboys. Definitely Wild Card. I think they will be healthy on the o-line, have Elliot back without the distractions, they cut bait on Dez, who was not helping out Prescott, and added a pretty decent WR , Gallup, in the Draft. I think they may bounce back to that team we saw in 2016, all be it not as many in the win column.
AFC Wild Card: Pitt vs Tenn; Chargers vs.KC
NFC Wild Card: Minn vs GB; Rams vs. Falcons
AFC Divisional Round: Pats over Chargers; Jags over Pitt
NFC Divisional Round: Eagles over Rams; Saints over Minn
AFC Champs: Pats over Jags
NFC Champs: Who dat sayin’ they gonna beat those Saints over Eagles
Super Bowl: Saints over Pats
(Everything has to work all the time, 100% of the time, including Sherman’s Surgery, rookie DB’s and below the radar pass rushers…Margin of error to slim for 49ers)
NFC-
Phili
NYG
New Orleans
Green Bay
Rams
49ers
AFC-
New England
Pittsburg
San Diego
Houston
Baltimore
Denver
AFC Championship
Houston Vs New England
NFC Championship
Green Bay vs New York
SB
Eli vs Brady part 3 -impossible to pick.
NFC DIVISION WINNERS:
PHIL
GB
ATL
SF
NFC WILDCARDS:
LAR
DAL
WILDCARD WINNER
LAR
DIVISIONAL WEEKEND
PHIL
SF
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP
SF
AFC DIVISIONAL WINNERS:
JAC
OAK
PITT
NE
AFC WILDCARDS:
TENN
BUF
WILDCARD WINNER
BUF
AFC DIVISIONAL WEEKEND:
NE
JAC
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP:
NE
SUPERBOWL
SF VS NE
SUPER BOWL CHAMPION
SF
:-)
U guys are all wrong 49ERS ARE WINNING SB