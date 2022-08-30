49ers announce initial 53-man roster for 2022

Here is a look at the San Francisco 49ers initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

Quarterback (3): Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy

On Monday, the 49ers shocked most observers when they finalized a new deal to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back to serve as the backup to Trey Lance.

Brock Purdy was consistent in three preseason games, beating out Nate Sudfeld for a roster spot.

Running Back (6): Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price, Trey Sermon, Jordan Mason and Kyle Juszczyk

Going with five running backs and a fullback is a surprise.

Jordan Mason was just too good to pass up. The undrafted rookie free agent earned a spot on the roster, a hard runner who is always moving forward.

Jeff Wilson Jr. may find himself as the new third down back, replacing JaMycal Hasty.

Wide Receiver (5): Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Danny Gray

The top five wide receivers were set before training camp, and no one else stood out.

Tight end (3): George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner

Kittle and Woerner are the top two tight ends. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Tyler Kroft will be joining this group once Jimmie Ward and Curtis Robinson are placed on IR.

Offensive line (8): Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Mike McGlinchey, Jaylon Moore, Colton McKivitz, Nick Zakelj and Daniel Brunskill

Colton McKivitz earned a spot on the roster as the top backup tackle after being left off a season ago.

Nick Zakelj started slow but showed improvement as camp went along.

Four of the eight to make the cut are either rookies or year two, making this a young group.

Defensive line (9): Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Kerry Hyder Jr., Hassan Ridgeway, Drake Jackson, Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam and Kevin Givens

The key to the 49ers’ defensive line will be the health of Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw.

As is the case at the tight end, this group isn’t ultimately settled. Jordan Willis is also expected to be added once Jimmie Ward and Curtis Robinson are moved to IR.

Linebacker (6): Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dre Greenlaw, Oren Burks, Curtis Robinson and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers linebackers are the best in the NFL.

Curtis Robinson making the roster over Marcelino McCrary-Ball is a surprise. However, the Stanford product is expected to go on IR tomorrow.

Secondary (9): Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Samuel Womack III, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, George Odum and Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward will be placed on IR tomorrow, meaning the 49ers will have only three safeties on the active roster.

Look for San Francisco to add a safety or two to the practice squad in the coming days.

Samuel Womack III had an impressive camp. The rookie will be the starter in the slot.

Deommodore Lenoir had a strong run over the later portion of training camp. He and Womack have shown the ability to play inside and outside.

Specialists (3): Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky and Taybor Pepper

No changes to this group.