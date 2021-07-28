49ers finalize rookie contract with Trey Lance

When the San Francisco 49ers hit the practice field later today they will be doing so with their entire draft class present including third overall draft pick, Trey Lance.



According to his representatives, CAA, Lance put pen to paper this morning on a $34.1 million fully guaranteed contract which includes a signing bonus of $22.2 million. San Francisco will also have the option to pick up a fifth-year option shortly after Lance completes his third season with the team.



During his press conference yesterday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that there is currently no quarterback competition and that Jimmy Garoppolo would be taking the starters reps at the start of training camp. This will be worth keeping an eye on as training camp unfolds. San Francisco utilized three first-round picks in 2021, 2022, 2023, along with a third-round pick in 2022 for Lance. It’s a safe bet that Shanahan will try to give Lance a share of those starters reps sooner rather than later.



