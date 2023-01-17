49ers Mailbag: Are the Cowboys better than last year?

The 49ers are set to square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.
It is no surprise that this week’s mailbag was full of questions about the Wild Card win over Seattle and the upcoming matchup with Dallas.
Frank Guzman, @fguz78 – “Nick Bosa had zero recorded QB pressures against Seattle. Did Seattle figure out a way to limit Bosa and can we expect Dallas to use the same formula?”
Seattle didn’t do anything out of the ordinary on Saturday to limit Nick Bosa.
The Seahawks were committed to the run game in the first half, as evidenced by their 2:1 run-pass ratio. This, along with the use of play action and Geno Smith getting the ball out quickly, was all it took to keep Bosa at bay.
Expect to see more of the same from Dallas on Sunday.
Francisco Castro, @Francis38966129 – “Would you say that the biggest question for the Niners is the defensive secondary rather than the niner offense?”
The only question with the 49ers’ offense is the quarterback. Brock Purdy continues to answer the bell every week. San Francisco can beat anyone if he doesn’t turn the ball over. This week he will face a Dallas defense that forced the most turnovers in the regular season.
The biggest question this week will be the San Francisco defense. They have allowed 20 or more points in three of their last four games. Three of those are coming against teams with solid run games, something they will be up against on Sunday.
John, @BobbyZ13 – “What was it in the way the Seahawks defended the 9ers that resulted in such wide-open targets?”
Seattle was committed to stopping the 49ers’ run game, primarily when Christian McCaffrey lined up in the backfield.
On several occasions, the underneath defenders for Seattle bit on the play fake and San Francisco took advantage by running routes across the middle in the vacant area.
Black59Razor, @Black_59_Razor – “Why does Demeco Ryans send Talanoa Hufanga after the quarterback so much?”
Using Hufanaga as a rusher is a good change-up for San Francisco.
Hufanga has rushed the passer on just 37 of his 1,079 snaps this season. The second-year safety has recorded two sacks, one quarterback hit and five hurries when rushing the quarterback.
Jgrover1533, @jgrover1533 – “The 49ers are a better team this year than they were last year. The Cowboys are not any better than they were last year. If I’m wrong, tell me why.”
The Cowboys are better than they were a year ago.
Losing Dak Prescott in the beginning of the season may have been the best thing that happened for Dallas. That injury forced Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore to lean more heavily on the run game to help backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
San Francisco has struggled against teams that can run well. The 49ers have allowed 99 or more rushing yards six times this season. They are 2-4 in those games and have allowed just over 24 points per game in those contests.
Dallas has also improved defensively. The Cowboys’ pass rush is second only to Philadelphia this year after being near the middle of the pack a season ago.
I think the Seahawks kept a RB/TE in and chipped on Bosa more than I remember other teams doing it. On KNBR this Morn. G. Papa said that Kris Kocurek is rotating in a brand new 4 D linemen every third possession. Papa said when the 2nd group was in they weren’t very effective. I see wanting to rest Bosa but it limits his pass rush attempts.
This week will finally be the “Purdy test” we have all been waiting for. If he can handle Dallas’s D he can beat anyone.
Jack,
Hufanga has either sacked, hit or hurried the QB 8 times out of 37 blitz opportunities, is that a good percentage when blitzing.
I’m hoping the short week, 2 long flights and an especially raucous Levi crowd will make the difference this week
Dallas has been wildly inconsistent. They lost to the Jags and Washington in December. They had to score a last minute TD to beat the Texans. Dallas is a good team and they can certainly beat the 49ers. But I like the 49ers in this game. Cowboys secondary are very big guys which usually means quick twitch route runners can get open. Aiyuk could have a big day. Then I’d like to see Kyle scheme up some plays to force Vander Esch into 1v1 coverage in the pass game. He is a significant liability. 49ers D line does scare me a bit in this game. Victory could hinge on interior d line play. Armstrad, Givens, & Kinlaw need to play well or it could be a shoot out.
What 1.6 Patriot said is true. But! Don’t forget about Micah Parsons! He a lot more dangerous than Vander Each. He will be looking to pressure our good rookie Brock Purdy. He should be accounted for. I’m sure the 49ers watched the game like I know they better have. This is going to be the toughest game in the playoffs for the Niners, so they have GOT to play sound football. They better have that MENTAL GAME,too. Meaning limiting stupid penalties and limiting big plays. GOOO NINERS!!
John Breech, who’s a solid oddsmaker, puts Dallas 34-31 over the Niners. Breech says that “since Brock Purdy took over the starting job, the 49ers haven’t really been tested because they haven’t faced any good teams. Purdy has looked great, but he’s faced five teams in the regular season that finished with a combined record of 35-49-1…
Purdy and the Niners won’t make the conference title game. ”
He says it will be the Giants & Cowboys in the title game.
Sunday can’t come soon enough. Win or lose, the Niners have had a terrific season.
If the 49ers lose 35-31 it won’t be Brock Purdy’s fault.
Drake Johnson inactive for 2 games was the signs the D to focus more in the middle of the line. Hope Kinlaw makes some noise this week. Waiting for him to come back for months but largely has been quiet. The D better not making dumb mistakes such as late hits or taunting.
Ooh, yeah. I almost forgot. In a way the Niners are under a little bit of pressure ( not that they can’t handle it ). The reason. Because the Cowboys are motivated by how they lost to us last year. They will be pumped up. They wanted us. They got us. So we BETTER be ready for them. Because if we mess around and let them make big plays while they stop us, the Niners will be joining us Fans – the Niner Faithful – at home watching the games. Please don’t let that happen, San Fran.
Yeah, the Boy’s are coming in with a chip on their shoulder after the inexcusable mistake on the last play of the playoff game last year. They feel that except for that play they could have been in position to win.
And they do have a run game with Pollard and Zeke that could make big plays.
Yes, I believe that they are better than last year.
But I also believe that the 49ers are better than last year as well. The addition of C. Ward has solidified the secondary, while J. Ward has had a very good season. Our LBs are finally intact and the Dline is being helped with Kinlaw starting to get some rust off with more snaps.
The offense is better beginning with Purdy. Purdy’s ability to stay poised and confident breeds a sense of assurance for the entire offense. Also, his football intelligence is far better than any rookie QB that I’ve seen over time.
And on the talent comparison between the two teams, the 49ers have CMC, Kittle, Deebo, Aiyuk, Jennings and now Mitchell. The last 49ers offensive team with this much fire-power was back in 80′ and early 90.’
The 49ers are a Superbowl team in the making.