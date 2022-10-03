49ers – Rams Monday Night Football Live Blog

This is the live blog for the 49ers week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.

3:30 Championships aren’t won in week four, but they can be lost. A win tonight puts San Francisco atop the NFC West. A loss drops them into last place, two and a half games behind Los Angeles.

3:50 The 49ers have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster and placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on IR. They have also activated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner for tonight’s game.

3:57 Arik Armstead and Ross Dwelley have been dealing with injuries, but both will be active tonight.

49ers Inactives: Javon Kinlaw, Danny Gray, Tarvarius Moore, Trent Williams, Ty Davis-Price, Tyler Kroft, Nick Zackelj

4:53 Deommodore Lenoir will be starting at Nickel tonight. He will have his hands full with Cooper Kupp.

5:13 49ers win the toss and defer. They will start on defense.

5:19 Stafford is getting the ball out quick, negating the 49ers pass rush advantage.

5:22 Tyler Higbee is a problem for the 49ers. He’s the chain mover.

5:24 Samson Ebukam explodes off the right side to sack Matthew Stafford and end the Rams drive. Matt Gay hits the 39-yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

The Rams took over eight minutes off the clock on that possession.

5:31 Can see the sweep coming with that motion from a mile away. Wilson loses two.

5:33 Good job by Garoppolo on that third down conversion. Wanted to go to Deebo Samuel but he was covered so Garoppolo resets and hits Jennings for a gain of 12.

5:36 And there’s the changeup. Motion with toss, but instead of a sweep it’s designed to go up inside. Jeff Wilson hits it for a 32-yard touchdown. 49ers 7 Rams 3

5:42 There’s that dominant 49er defense. Pressure from Fred Warner forces Stafford to check down too soon for an incompletion on second down. On third and eight, Nick Bosa blows through the Rams line a takes Stafford down for the sack.

49ers will take over at their 26.

5:46 Nice job by Garoppolo to hit Samuel in the second window off play action on first down for a gain of 15.

5:47 First quarter comes to a close, 49ers 7 Rams 3

5:50 Daniel Brunskill has replaced Spencer Burford at right guard.

5:52 Jauan Jennings drops the Jimmy Garoppolo pass on third down and Kyle Shanahan chooses to punt it away. Ball goes into the endzone. Rams will take over at their own 20.

The 49ers have run 14 offensive plays. Their personnel groupings: 11 (5), 21 (5), 12 (4, Wilson touchdown).

5:57 Great coverage by the 49ers as they force a pair of Stafford incompletions on another three and out. This group is so good.

6:02 Jimmy Garoppolo with a pair of misses. Had Charlie Woerner deep down the left sideline and the pass was off the mark. On third and ten he had Jauan Jennings for a first down, but the pass was too high.

6:09 Rams move the ball 56 yards on seven plays to the 49ers nine. Then Emmanuel Moseley drops Cooper Kupp for a loss of two on a screen pass, then Stafford throws a pair of incompletions. Los Angeles has to settle for their second field goal. 49ers 7 Rams 6

6:17 Deebo Samuel does something wild against the Rams every time he faces them.

Garoppolo throws to Samuel who takes it away from a Ram defender and weaves his way through the defense for a 57-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 14-6 lead.

6:19 Kyle Shanahan has found something he likes. He’s used 12 personnel on the last seven first down plays.

6:26 Charles Omenihu with a sack, and Deommodore Lenoir follows that up another sack.

A fan runs on the field and Bobby Wagner lays him out with a great hit along the sideline!

6:30 49ers go into halftime with a 14-6 lead.