49ers – Rams NFC Championship Game Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) NFC Championship Game matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (14-5) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

2:15 Trent Williams is ACTIVE for the 49ers today.

2:16 Inactive for San Francisco today are: WR Mohamed Sanu, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jeff Wilson Jr, LB Marcell Harris, DB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Aaron Banks, DL Maurice Hurst

2:20 Inactive for Los Angeles today are: S Taylor Rapp, OL Joe Noteboom, QB Bryce Perkins, OLB Chris Garrett, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr, TE Bryce Hopkins, OLB Terrell Lewis

3:05 Ambry Thomas lines up opposite Emmanuel Moseley with the starting defense during warmups. Looks like the rookie is back in the starting lineup after missing last week with a knee injury.

3:40 49ers have won the toss and defer to the second half. Rams will have the ball to start the game.

3:46 Both defenses for three and outs to open the game.

Garoppolo had Kittle open and overthrew him down the middle. It’s electric in this building and they need to settle in.

3:56 Jimmie Ward with the first big play of the day. After the Rams drive down to the 49ers 3, Matt Stafford’s pass is broken up and Ward comes up with the interception, returning the ball out to the 22.

4:03 The 49ers move the ball to the Rams 40, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s throw on third down to Brandon Aiyuk is broken up. The 49ers special teams downs the punt on the 3, giving Los Angeles a long field.

The 49ers need to look to throw on first and second down more often as this game plays out.

4:12 Rams are moving the ball as the first half comes to a close. The 49ers need to be concerned a bit here with the Rams ability to move the ball on the ground in the opening quarter. This could open them up to being susceptible to play action passes and it’s grinding down the clock.

4:27 The Rams cap off a 97-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp over Ambry Thomas in the right corner of the endzone.

If the 49ers can’t stop the Rams running game this is going to be a long night.

Only 8:46 remains in the first half and San Francisco’s ran 9 offensive plays.

Rams 7 49ers 0

4:34 What an answer by the 49ers offense. Garoppolo goes deep down the left sideline to Aiyuk for 31-yards and Deebo Samuel takes a screen pass 45-yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.

The key for the 49ers defense now is to get stops on 3rd down. They’ve allowed Los Angeles to convert on 71% on their three first half possessions.

4:48 Rams move the ball well, but the 49ers defense comes up with a stop on third down when Stafford throws incomplete to Beckham.

The Rams attempt a 56-yard field goal and it sails wide right. 49ers take over at the 44 with the game tied at 7 and 1:50 left in the first half.

5:00 Jimmy Garoppolo completes passes to Kittle, Hasty and Aiyuk before scrambling for 4-yards, getting the ball to the Rams 20. Robbie Gould comes on and drills the 37-yard field goal to send the 49ers into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

That San Francisco has the lead right now is a big statement. The Rams ran 42 plays to only 20 for the 49ers, and they still trail.

San Francisco will receive the ball to start the second half.

5:11 San Francisco with only 19 yards rushing on 8 carries in the first half. Los Angeles with 73 yards on 17 carries.

5:23 49ers are forced to punt after getting the ball out to the Rams 43. Garoppolo had Brandon Aiyuk wide open deep but checked it down to Mitchell for a 12-yard gain instead.

5:33 49ers defense comes up with another big stop, holding Stafford short on a quarterback sneak. The offense will take over at their own 43.

Big possession coming up for San Francisco’s offense.

5:43 Jimmy Garoppolo hits George Kittle from 16 yards out and the 49ers now lead 17-7.

Los Angeles is doing a good job of shutting down the 49ers rushing attack, but Garoppolo made them pay on that possession. His 11-yard completion to Jauan Jennings on 3rd and 10 kept the drive alive and two plays later came the touchdown.

5:51 Headed to the 4th quarter. Rams are driving as Matthew Stafford has a couple of big hookups and the 49ers defense gave the Rams a free 15 yards with a personal foul. There’s still a long way to go in this one.

5:56 Stafford finds Cooper Kupp over K’Waun Williams from 12-yards out for a touchdown to pull Los Angeles back within three. 49ers 17 Rams 14

Feels like the 49ers need to get points on the board again on this series.

6:16 Jaquiski Tartt had an interception in his hands and dropped it. Stafford threw it up down the middle and the ball hit Tartt in the chest before falling to the ground.

The Rams took advantage, driving into field goal range, hitting from 40-yards out to tie the game at 17 with 6:49 left to play.

6:22 Garoppolo is hit while throwing on first down and the ball falls incomplete. After a delay of game moves them back five, Garoppolo is almost intercepted on second down before Travis Benjamin drops the ball on third down. He wouldn’t have picked up the first down anyway

6:28 At the 2-minute warning, the Rams have the ball on the 49ers 13. San Francisco needs to hold for a field goal here and keep some time on the clock for the offense.

6:32 Rams hit the FG and the 49ers hav 1:46 left to save their season.

That missed interception by Tartt may haunt this team.

6:35 The Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl to face the Cincinatti Bengals.