49ers – Rams NFC Championship Game Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) NFC Championship Game matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (14-5) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
2:15 Trent Williams is ACTIVE for the 49ers today.
2:16 Inactive for San Francisco today are: WR Mohamed Sanu, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jeff Wilson Jr, LB Marcell Harris, DB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Aaron Banks, DL Maurice Hurst
2:20 Inactive for Los Angeles today are: S Taylor Rapp, OL Joe Noteboom, QB Bryce Perkins, OLB Chris Garrett, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr, TE Bryce Hopkins, OLB Terrell Lewis
3:05 Ambry Thomas lines up opposite Emmanuel Moseley with the starting defense during warmups. Looks like the rookie is back in the starting lineup after missing last week with a knee injury.
3:40 49ers have won the toss and defer to the second half. Rams will have the ball to start the game.
3:46 Both defenses for three and outs to open the game.
Garoppolo had Kittle open and overthrew him down the middle. It’s electric in this building and they need to settle in.
3:56 Jimmie Ward with the first big play of the day. After the Rams drive down to the 49ers 3, Matt Stafford’s pass is broken up and Ward comes up with the interception, returning the ball out to the 22.
4:03 The 49ers move the ball to the Rams 40, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s throw on third down to Brandon Aiyuk is broken up. The 49ers special teams downs the punt on the 3, giving Los Angeles a long field.
The 49ers need to look to throw on first and second down more often as this game plays out.
4:12 Rams are moving the ball as the first half comes to a close. The 49ers need to be concerned a bit here with the Rams ability to move the ball on the ground in the opening quarter. This could open them up to being susceptible to play action passes and it’s grinding down the clock.
4:27 The Rams cap off a 97-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp over Ambry Thomas in the right corner of the endzone.
If the 49ers can’t stop the Rams running game this is going to be a long night.
Only 8:46 remains in the first half and San Francisco’s ran 9 offensive plays.
Rams 7 49ers 0
4:34 What an answer by the 49ers offense. Garoppolo goes deep down the left sideline to Aiyuk for 31-yards and Deebo Samuel takes a screen pass 45-yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
The key for the 49ers defense now is to get stops on 3rd down. They’ve allowed Los Angeles to convert on 71% on their three first half possessions.
4:48 Rams move the ball well, but the 49ers defense comes up with a stop on third down when Stafford throws incomplete to Beckham.
The Rams attempt a 56-yard field goal and it sails wide right. 49ers take over at the 44 with the game tied at 7 and 1:50 left in the first half.
5:00 Jimmy Garoppolo completes passes to Kittle, Hasty and Aiyuk before scrambling for 4-yards, getting the ball to the Rams 20. Robbie Gould comes on and drills the 37-yard field goal to send the 49ers into halftime with a 10-7 lead.
That San Francisco has the lead right now is a big statement. The Rams ran 42 plays to only 20 for the 49ers, and they still trail.
San Francisco will receive the ball to start the second half.
5:11 San Francisco with only 19 yards rushing on 8 carries in the first half. Los Angeles with 73 yards on 17 carries.
5:23 49ers are forced to punt after getting the ball out to the Rams 43. Garoppolo had Brandon Aiyuk wide open deep but checked it down to Mitchell for a 12-yard gain instead.
5:33 49ers defense comes up with another big stop, holding Stafford short on a quarterback sneak. The offense will take over at their own 43.
Big possession coming up for San Francisco’s offense.
5:43 Jimmy Garoppolo hits George Kittle from 16 yards out and the 49ers now lead 17-7.
Los Angeles is doing a good job of shutting down the 49ers rushing attack, but Garoppolo made them pay on that possession. His 11-yard completion to Jauan Jennings on 3rd and 10 kept the drive alive and two plays later came the touchdown.
5:51 Headed to the 4th quarter. Rams are driving as Matthew Stafford has a couple of big hookups and the 49ers defense gave the Rams a free 15 yards with a personal foul. There’s still a long way to go in this one.
5:56 Stafford finds Cooper Kupp over K’Waun Williams from 12-yards out for a touchdown to pull Los Angeles back within three. 49ers 17 Rams 14
Feels like the 49ers need to get points on the board again on this series.
6:16 Jaquiski Tartt had an interception in his hands and dropped it. Stafford threw it up down the middle and the ball hit Tartt in the chest before falling to the ground.
The Rams took advantage, driving into field goal range, hitting from 40-yards out to tie the game at 17 with 6:49 left to play.
6:22 Garoppolo is hit while throwing on first down and the ball falls incomplete. After a delay of game moves them back five, Garoppolo is almost intercepted on second down before Travis Benjamin drops the ball on third down. He wouldn’t have picked up the first down anyway
6:28 At the 2-minute warning, the Rams have the ball on the 49ers 13. San Francisco needs to hold for a field goal here and keep some time on the clock for the offense.
6:32 Rams hit the FG and the 49ers hav 1:46 left to save their season.
That missed interception by Tartt may haunt this team.
6:35 The Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl to face the Cincinatti Bengals.
Trent ACTIVE. Huge. I thought they’d need wild horses to keep him out of this one.
Awesome! I was losing sleep on this one. Go Niners!!!
How’s the stands looking Jack? Red?
Ah, saw your tweets. Looking goooood!
Niners vs Cincinnati in SB! And it will be the same results!
Its like deja vu all over again!
Yet another 3-peat!
But wow, big congrats to the Bengals
And another big gain to Kittle taken off the board. Garappolo to Kittle has been a disaster for weeks now. Please do better.
Sure as the sun comes up. Jimmy misses a throw. Some fan whines about it.
KWard!
other than Trent Williams, KW was huge that he could play too!
Everyone should assume on third downs the ball is going to Kupp or Beckham. Like what are we doing. Sheesh. And stop looking in the backfield. Watch the da*m receivers.
But thank God JG loves to play under pressure.
Wow! I will give Jimmy credit, that is a pass you pretty much never see him make to Aiyuk.
DEEBO! Magic Deebo time!
+1000
Great run by Deebo
Deebo!!!
Wow! Deebo for president!
Deebs.
whaoooooo DEEEEEBOOOO- KShan is not calm – we usually run that play from the 20 – rams blocking the edges well
Defense is not playing well. Hopefully wave after wave of pass rushers can wear the Rams OL down.
Plenty of hits on Stafford so far. Holding that big strike team to 7 very hard earned points. The game is trending to Niners strength.
Our secondary has ALWAYS been skeptical. Can we please go and get some legit S’s and CB’s. Ugh
So far the Rams are out playing the NINERS.
Need a stop here. They need to tighten up the coverage.
wow! Ram’s receivers helping us out… keep it coming!
Bend but don’t break.
I think we’re ho.ding up well. If the D can keep banging on Stafford good things will happen.
Lead at half. It’s all good. Hopefully we can get the run game going in the 2nd half.
I’ll take it. We didn’t look too great but we’re up.
Rams looked much better and to lead them at the half is huge. No major mistakes from Jimmy really helped.
If we don’t turn the ball over and do a better job at stopping their run in the 2nd half, we win this game. JG just need to keep doing what he is doing.
I hope Demeco can make some serious halftime adjustments, gotta put a stop to the Rams run game and get more pressure on Stafford. I hope the offense is awake and can continue to put some points on the board.
Getting the running game going and limiting the Rams running game will be big keys to winning this game.
I think we just need some sustained drives in the second half. We did score twice but they were relatively quick strikes. The defense has played a lot of snaps and need them rested for the fourth.
We have a 20 minute to 10 minute time of possession deficit and the Rams have twice as many plays on offense. That needs to change.
If we outscore them again while they are doing it, I’ll let them have it.
It’s time to pick off Stafford again! Will settle for a strip sack and fumble.
Yes! That was a generous spot though… phew
It’s Kittel time here
You called it.
that was crazy… i said it as i was typing this and everybody in my house heard it and then Boom!!! lol
Oh yeah!
OH HELL YES!!!!!
It’s looking good boys.
Kittles gotta eat!
Damn!!!! I just said it too!!!!
You called it!
that was crazy… maybe I shoudl called everything from here on out and it might manifest lol
👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽🏆
Gotta love Deebo and Jennings on that drive. Multiple Rams unable to bring them down short of the line of gain.
Time to give him credit. Jimmy is making the throws. Let’s keep it up.
Time for the defense to make a statement.
Not just making throws but more important, not making mental error… JG really managing the game really well!
I’m not sure what the penalty was about.
Ball security will be key to the game now for us.
🤞
Not sure how you leave Kupp unabated one on one there in that situation.
Now it’s paramount Jimmy doesn’t force stuff. We still have an advantage as long as we protect the ball.
SMH. I’m sorry Bosa and Jimmy G for talking trash about you two. We NEED to seriously invest in our Defensive Backfield. That was way too easy.
Can’t fault KW on that one. That was a bad defensive call to leave him 1:1 on a critical 3rd down.
He should never be that wide open. DB’s have to get their eyes out of the backfield and on the receivers numbers.
I don’t understand why Cupp isn’t double covered anytime the Rams are inside the NINERS 30 yard line.
Every time they fake the Trent Williams motion it does not work. Why bother with the tricky dick crap when you can just play to your strengths?
Terrible 3rd down call. The Rams gave been blowing up the run game all day. A couple of nice runs and the Niners are still at 2.5 ypc.
I’m surprised they’re going here.
Okay just trying to draw them offsides.
Terrible punt.
Dammit are DB’S are killing us!
And that’s why he’s a DB LOL
Defense is blowing it.
We’re totally self-destructing here.
Can’t miss that easy INT and can’t get that head hunting penalty. Uggh.
Tartt fart
We’re a little shaken here.
Well if Shanahan has been saving any clever plays all season, we might see it on third down on this drive.
Let’s go JG! it’s your time to shine.
We need Shanny magic here.
That Tartt drop is so agonizing. Our chance to ice it. He had no one near him either.
This drive has to be Deebo and Kittle time.
This is on KS and JG’s hands now. He is the genius and the game is on the line!
Our game to win
This is nuts. And torture. And what was a dominant 3rd quarter has turned into a completely crap the pants 4th quarter.
Wow! SMH!
WTF is Wishnowsky doing? He seems to have his worst games in big games.
I give up
That was a pathetic series of downs. Alex Mack sleeping and gets the delay penalty. Then more awful OL play.
It is way past time for the defense to make a quick stop!
Defense is gassed.
I thought I knew a lot about football but I learned a lot today. Delay of game penalties don’t apply to the Rams. Weird.
Need new DB’s
a TD here and the game is over! We need a Warner punch-tackle ball here to force a fumble
Guaranteed Offensive Holding call kills the 49ers next drive. NFL wants the Rams in the Super Bowl to help build the La market. Shades of Saints.
Pathetic
Can we get one more miraculous finish by the Niners?
would love to see one here
No more free rides Jimmy! No more riding on your teammates coat tails!
Let’s see what you got!
Your pathetic.
Game over. 😔
Sooo close yet sooo far.
Wow! What an ending…. sucks
No FKN clue what that was
I’m very proud of my team. They played one hell of a game against a very good team. These are probably the 2 best teams in the league.
KS offense in the 4th has failed us again… the last 3 games has been bad for this offense. That’s on KS!
Well the Rams thoroughly outplayed the Niners across the board. Jimmy’s mojo finally disappeared. The offense was helpless here at the end.
Time to move onto the Trey Lance era. This was the final note. Jimmy just isn’t good enough.
Well boys (and girls) a great run comes to an end.
The Trey era begins. I know it’ll be just as exciting.
Yep, I hope Trey is the answer we are looking for. Great year none the less!
What a FITTING way for Jimmy to end his career with the NINERS! He single handedly cost the 49ers another Super Bowl, IMO!
You f-ing guy. Here to gloat? GTFO
Have you always been a jerk?
Useless.
The curse endures
Proud of the team the way they battled back this season.
Damn. Ended up being a great year. I love this years team. Faithful!
I will root for Jimmy G even when he plays against the Niners!
Nah, can’t do that and call yourself a Niners fan. Ok, maybe root for Jimmy as long as Niners come out on top.
I’ll root for Jimmy as long as he is not playing the niners.
Same here. I even had to root against Joe when his Chiefs came to play the Niners.
I wonder if Shanny ever regrets not taking shots at the end of halfs. This is now the third heartbreak loss in which we came up just short and those extra few points would have made a huge difference. Let’s see how he plays it next year with a different quarterback but you can’t just keep being conservative your entire tenure when it’s come up empty for you time and time again.
It’s amazing that we got the NFC Championship Game. I was convinced the season was lost after the Indy game. We made several adjustments on the D line and got guys back from injury which resulted in a a very serious run into the playoffs. We have a lot to be happy and proud of. Now it is time to fix those things which are broken.
Broken??? Start with the hapless ownership. Not a single Super Bowl victory in 23 years
with the Yorks in control and in charge.
Great year. Sad it ended the way many of us prayed for it not to. On Jimmy G throwing an interception at any point in the game. I don’t think the loss is all on him. He actually threw the ball away today.
We HAVE to have some better DB’s. Have to. That’s been the weakest position group on the team for over a decade. Something has to change.
I’m finally sending out a text message that I’ve been waiting to send out for what seems like a lifetime now -I am sending a picture of TREY LANCE out to all of my hundreds of contacts, with the caption: The FUTURE is NOW!