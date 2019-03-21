49ers still have cash to spend after free-agency signings

After all of those free-agency moves, the 49ers still have tons of cash to spend.

They entered free agency with roughly $65 million in cap space. Then, they cut seven players, re-signed nine and added eight new ones, including the most expensive weak-side linebacker on the market, Kwon Alexander, and the market’s second-most expensive edge rusher, Dee Ford.

And yet, the 49ers still have more than $37 million in cap space remaining — third most in the NFL. They have more than enough money to give Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner a lucrative, long-term contract extension this offseason, if they choose to. Or, they simply can save their cap space for next year. They’ve given themselves options, a good thing.

Here are five more takeaways about the 49ers after the recent free agency signings.

