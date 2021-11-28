49ers – Vikings Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog for today’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Follow along for updates and analysis throughout the game.

3:48 What a crazy second half.

3:46 After being forced to punt, Kevin Givens drills Dalvin Cook on first down and forces a fumble. Azeez Al-Shaair comes up with the ball and the 49ers will have it deep in Minnesota territory.

3:37 And just like that Minnesota pulls within 5. Kene Nwangwu takes the ensuing kickoff back 99-yards for a touchdown. 49ers 31 Vikings 26

3:34 Garoppolo hits Aiyuk for a gain of 30-yards on first down. Aiyuk has been so good since Kyle Shanahan decided to use him regularly earlier this month.

Elijah Mitchell added 16 yards on three carries and Robbie Gould hits a 46-yard field goal following an incompletion on a deep shot to Deebo Samuel. 49ers 31 Vikings 20

3:25 Terrible possession for the 49ers defense. Dalvin Cook goes for 30 on first down, followed by Cousins to Jefferson for 15, then Minnesota runs a trick play with Jefferson throwing back to Cook for a gain of 24. On first and goal from the 6, Josh Norman has Mattison for a loss but can’t make the tackle. 49ers 28 Vikings 20

3:20 Last three plays: Samuel touchdown. Al-Shaair interception. Mitchell touchdown.

3:17 Azeez Al-Shaair intercepts Kirk Cousins on first down and take the ball all the way to the 3. Next play, Elijah Mitchell takes it in from the 3 for a touchdown. 49ers 28 Vikings 14

3:12 Deebo Samuel is a great football player. He takes a sweep around the right side 49 yards to give the 49ers first and goal. Two plays later he goes around the left side and scores from 3-yards out to give the 49ers their first lead of the day. 49ers 21 Vikings 14

3:04 49ers had 17 passes and 17 runs in the first half and half a 5-minute advantage in time of possession.

2:54 49ers offense ends the first half with a terrific 15 play, 85-yard drive that took 8:20 off the clock. Garoppolo finishes it off with a 3-yard touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings. Garoppolo was 6-8 for 51 yards on the drive.

Game is tied at the half, 49ers 14 Vikings 14

2:29 After a quick Vikings first down, Nick Bosa drops Cousins for a loss of 6 and then Jaquiski Tartt makes two good plays in a row to end the possession. 49ers will take over at their own 15.

Trey Sermon was injured on the punt return.

2:19 Quick three and out for the 49er’s offense. Jimmy Garoppolo throws incomplete to George Kittle after runs by Samuel and Aiyuk set up 3rd and 3. Big series coming up for the defense.

2:13 The Vikings offensive weapons showed out on that series. Justin Jefferson with back-to-back receptions gains 45 yards and Cousins hits Adam Thielen for a 20-yard touchdown. Talanoa Hufanga did a terrific job of covering grass on the touchdown. Vikings 14 49ers 7

2:04 Daniel Brunskill gets walked right into the lap of Garoppolo on 3rd and 6 leading to a sack. The Vikings have attacked the RG on obvious passing situations so far today. Smart strategy.

1:58 Charles Omenihu with a big stop of Dalvin Cook for no gain on 3rd and 2. 49ers added Omenihu at the trade deadline to bolster the defensive line, and it paid off on that play.

1:51 That’s more like it. Deebo Samuel caps off a 6 play, 75-yard drive with a sweep around the right side from 20 yards out to tie the game at 7. On that series Shanahan called 4 runs and 2 passes.

1:45 Minnesota is missing its entire starting defensive line, so Kyle Shanahan opens with 4 passes and 2 runs on the first drive. Makes sense.

1:43 Vikings make the 49ers pay, going 49 yards in 8 plays to take the lead on a completion from Cousins to Adam Thielen.

1:34 Jimmy Garoppolo struggling on the 49ers first possession. Four throws, all high, and he is intercepted by Harrison Smith on 3rd and 12. Minnesota will start with the ball on the 49ers side of the field.

1:27 Terrific opening for the 49ers defense, forcing a Vikings three and out. Samson Ebukam knocks down a screen pass on first down and Kirk Cousins overthrows Justin Jefferson deep on third down.

12:15 Dre Greenlaw is back today. What do you expect to see from him?

12:05 The following players are inactive for San Francisco today: DL Maurice Hurst, RB JaMycal Hasty, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Jordan Willis

Inactive for Minnesota today are the following: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, CB Harrison Hand, LB Chazz Surratt, CB Camryn Bynum, G Wyatt Davis

Also, DE Everson Griffen is on reserve/non-football illness list, and DT Dalvin Tomlinson is on reserve/COVID-19 list.