49ers vs. Packers NFC championship live blog

SANTA CLARA — This is the blog for the NFC championship between the 49ers and Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
2:30 Here are the 49ers’ inactives:
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
- DT Kevin Givens
- WR Jordan Matthews
- TE Daniel Helm
- CB Dontae Johnson
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2:31 Here are the Packers’ inactives:
- WR Ryan Grant
- RB Dexter Williams
- S Raven Greene
- CB Ka’dar Hollman
- FB Danny Vitale
- T/G Alex Light
- T John Leglue
3:38 The Packers win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
3:43 On third and 1, Tevin Coleman rushes for no gain, and the 49ers go three and out. Coleman ran the ball all three plays. The Packers get the ball at their 24-yard line after the punt.
3:47 On third and 3 from the Packers 48, Aaron Rodgers completes a pass in the flat to running back Jamaal Williams, but Dre Greenlaw tackles him one yard shy of the first d0wn. The Packers punt, and Richie James Jr. makes a fair catch at the 49ers’ 11.
3:55 On third and 8, Kyle Shanahan calls a run up the middle for Raheem Mostert, who sprints through the Packers defense for a 36-yard touchdown. He makes the game look so easy. The 49ers lead 7-0.
4:02 On third and 7 from the Packers 42, Nick Bosa sacks Rodgers for a 13-yard loss. Richie James Jr. returns the punt 26 yards to the 49ers 49-yard line.
4:09 On third and six, Kyler Fackrell sacks Jimmy Garoppolo for an eight-yard loss. Garoppolo should have thrown the ball away. No one was open, partially because George Kittle stayed in the backfield to block.
4:13 Robbie Gould nails a 54-yard field goal — his longest field goal since 2015 — and the 49ers lead 10-0.
4:17 On third and 7, K’Waun Williams blitzes and strips the ball from Rodgers. The Packers recover and punt, but their punt travels just 23 yards. The 49ers take over at the Packers’ 37.
4:28 On second and 5 from the Packers’ 9, Raheem Mostert runs for his second touchdown of the game, and the 49ers lead 17-0. Tevin Coleman left the field on a cart with a shoulder injury.
4:36 On second and 5 from the 49ers 25, Aaron Rodgers fumbles a perfectly good snap, and DeForest Buckner recovers. That was all on Rodgers. Good snap.
4:48 Robbie Gould makes a 27-yard field goal and the 49ers lead 20-0. Kittle hasn’t received a pass yet, and Raheem Mostert already has run for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
4:53 On second and 15 from the Packers 22, Emmanuel Moseley intercepts Rodgers at the Packers’ 30.
5:00 On second and 9 from the Packers 18, Mostert runs for his third touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-0. This game is over.
5:06 The Packers will receive the ball when the second half starts.
5:16 Coleman is out for the rest of the game.
5:27 On first and goal from the 9, Rodgers completes a screen pass to Aaron Jones, who scores a touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-7. That was an 11-play drive for the Packers, who should have made these adjustments during the second quarter.
5:40 On second and 10 from the Packers 22, Raheem Mostert runs for his fourth touchdown. He’s decent. The 49ers lead 34-7.
5:59 On first and 10 from the 49ers’ 43, Rodgers completes a 42-yard pass to Jimmy Graham. Aaron Jones scores a one-yard touchdown run on the next play.
6:00 The Packers go for two, and Davante Adams drops a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers lead 34-13.
6:06 The 49ers run three times and go three and out. Garoppolo hasn’t attempted a pass since the second quarter.
6:15 On first and goal from the 8, Rodgers scrambles to his right and fires a touchdown pass to backup tight end Jace Sternberger, and the Packers trail 34-20 with 8:13 left. Garoppolo may have to throw another pass in this game.
6:31. Garoppolo throws one more pass, and completes it to George Kittle for 19 yards. This was Kittle’s first catch. Afterward, the 49ers run the ball into field-goal range, where Robbie Gould makes a 42-yard field goal. The 49ers lead 37-20.
E-Man gets the nod. Stop the run on the way to the quarterback, and plaster your man on the backend. Go Niners! Make it feel good, baby!
LET’S GO NINERS!
Should the Niners win today, and thinking here is they will, Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs are going to take Saleh and that defense of his to school. 42-28 the Chiefs is guessing here at this point. This is Reid’s and Mahomes’ year & time.
It’s my birthday today guys and so far it’s gone horribly. I was out of town in beautiful Yountville to celebrate and then my son gets super sick. We ended up forfeiting the hotel room for the last night ($600!) and driving straight home.
I kinda feel like I may be going down next and I have a flight to Boston tomorrow!!
I’m hoping the 49ers help me out.
Hope it’s a non-stop…
Yeah, got that going for me at least. :-)
Good luck TGP!
Thanks Juan!
I am optimistic about today’s game. We’re better on both sides of the ball and should win. Let’s go get it and it’ll be a great consolation prize for me :)
Good luck to you TGP, and Go Niners!
Thanks 49!
TGP
Logan in Jan? Rather be sick…
Good luck
Let’s go Niners…
Turn overs and penalties are the things that can cost the 49ers the game today.
Hope everyone enjoys the game and sees the 49ers back where they belong, which is in the Super Bowl.
LET’S GO 49ERS!!!
Three straight runs? Seriously Shanahan?
It was 3rd and a foot.
The niners just aren’t a power running team.
True, but the Packers knew what they were going to do on that third down.
I prefer sneaks in those situations… but a good line should get you a foot.
A sneak would have been better.
They just followed sebs advice put the running back in the I and let him build up a head of steam… for no gain.
Niners!! lets go
Greenlaw has been one heck of a find.
Ok, nerves should settle down, let’s get a TD drive going.
Good start.
Deebo Da Beast!!!
Alright!!!
Wow. What a playcall and execution!!!
Now that was a great call.
Gutsy play call! He had to be thinking they were going on 4th down, correct?
That was a great call and execution!
Love to see the Defense get a turnover but will settle for a 3 and out.
Bang bang…..bet Kshanny was gonna go for it on 4th down……nice run mostert…
Wow. Love this start… keep pouring it on make them quit early.
Back-to-back great plays by Bosa.
RJJ has his bounce today….i expect a long return …..
The 49ers will run on you when it is 3rd and 8. They just don’t care.
I know I am late, but I was celebrating.
Close call with Jimmy’s knee there.
Sure looked like Clark went for Jimmy’s injured knee :(
I saw that too. Sneaky beyotch.
The guy covering Sanders got away with interference there.
Nice kick by Gould. I had my doubts when they said it was 54 yards.
They are keeping Kittle in to block on pass plays. Are they worried about the pass rush and/or setting them up for Kittle going out ?
3 points are better than 0.
Need to get the Packers off the field.
Probably both.
Moseley is ballin’
So is Williams.
Greatly underrated.
They’re playing great
Dang! That’s amazing
Shank! Telling you folks…it is loud AF here at Levi’s today! Go NINERS!
Maybe Pack should have spent a 4th rounder on a punter 😂😂😂
You are at the game? Way to go!
Ok, that was funny.
Let’s hope the wideouts can get open and Jimmy can hit them.
Not good that Coleman is down.
That’s a pretty bad arm injury if he needed the cart.
Probably a dislocated elbow
Brieda is up. He can fill the role here. He was what carried the team early in the year.
Mostert!
That looked brutal. Sorry Tevin.
Surf’s up, baby!
Lynch was a genius in signing Mostert to the contract he did this year.
Something looks broken or the elbow maybe hyper extended if they are getting the cart for Coleman.
17-0 this is great. Keep the pressure on!
We are tougher and have better talent…..they can’t stop us….
Mostert > Coleman anyway. But hope it’s not too serious. Also hope Breida doesn’t fumble.
Nope, nothing like the first game!
What a bad day for Aaron. I like it.
A-Aron you done messed up.
https://youtu.be/Dd7FixvoKBw
Nice! Fumble recovery…..this Defense doesn’t quit!
Proud of the Niners……don’t take the foot off the gas pedal!
Go Niners!
Let’s run up the score on these suckas.
We needed that turnover. a quick score before the half would give the pack hope.
I want them to quit at the half.
Love me some Mostert.
Breida must be in the doghouse… Shanahan calls a timeout just to give Mostert a breather.
King is getting away with a good amount of crap.
Mostert looks like he’ll score almost every time he has the ball
Go for it play action pass here
Come on Shanny. You have the best TE in the game. Get him going!
The Coleman injury is not good.
Right now Kittle is helping keep the Packers on their backside by opening up run lanes for Mostert.
Let’s get others involved especially on 3rd and long. I like the game plan but let’s put them away.
Throw the ball at least once a series.
Remember when we were all calling for Coleman to be benched? They just need to get Brieda a couple of good runs and build his confidence and he can spell Mostsert.
Damn. I wanted a td on that drive.
That said I would take the points here.
You might still get your TD wish.
I guarantee Lazard felt that.
MOSELEY!!!
Heck Yeah! E-Man!
Deer in the headlight….
All those pundits look foolish right now……they kept saying it would be a close game……haaàaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Let’s close this half out with a TD.
Let’s make Cubus right with his MOSTERT!!! Comment :).
Ha! I changed that immediately after I posted and you still caught it. Keep getting frustrated with my posts failing and having to change IP.
It’s getting embarrassing for Adams
Mostert again baby!!!
Love it!
Boot on the neck.
I hereby dub this “the Mostert game”.
No doubt. His stats are 14 rushes for 160 yards and 3 TDs. Before halftime.
Hey Florio, is that a trail of urine leaking out of Rodgers pants?
Bingo!
Ha! So true. Florio has been a doubter all season.
Florio (or “Tony Baloney” as I call him) hates all things Niners.
This is beautiful
Haaàaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa…..bang bang…go Niners
Second half….GIVE NO QUARTER!
I had a feeling Saleh was gonna move Sherm around more than usual in this game.
It’s almost impossible for the packers to come back at this point.
Maybe the Pack, but not the Chiefs. We need to keep pressing and scoring until there is absolutely no chance. Then get the starters out and minimize the potential for injuries.
27-3… Shanahan will remind this team of that.
with as cheap as the P-D has been by not sending Grant to Niner away games despite a quality season, maybe these posters and readers need to start a “go fund me” site so Grant can go to Miami to cover the Niners in the Super Bowl.
My prediction of the 49ers breaking the Bucs record of beating every opponent by 2 scores in the playoffs to win the SB ……..looking good😁😁😁😁
So much for the last game not being an indicator for this one. Total domination. Why pass when they can’t stop the run? Big, explosive runs all day.
And Rodgers is part of the problem for the Packers on offense. For all the talk about how loose they felt and this time would be different, he looks completely flustered back there and not comfortable even when the pass rush isn’t close to him. The only decent drive they had was against the second string DL, and once the first string DL got on the field they fumbled and no Packer wanted a bar of falling on the ball. They mentally checked out of the game that half.
“ Why pass when they can’t stop the run?
1. Keep the opponent guessing. Play action.
2.Keep the next opponent guessing.
3.Let Jimmy get in a passing rhythm.
4. Use all your personnel.
5.Sustain drives by being balanced.
Percentage-wise you are right, Scooter. But I worry a little that Jimmy is not being kept razor sharp. They didn’t need him much last game or this. I’m worried they’ll need the passing game bigtime against the Chiefs. But…. one game at a time.
Yes pound the rock but you still have to play complete football.
Second half keys . Keep running, stay healthy, run clock
Dang man — This game was over after 10-0. It was really over when Rodgers fumbled that snap. Rodgers have 2T0. Jimmy G has none. They don’t even need to pass man.
Wonder if the 9ers will bring in FA RBs for tryouts if they win tonight and Coleman is sidelined for the rest of the post season.
Wilson would be activated most likely.
Don’t let up, don’ t Give them a chance.
In other words; “No buying a ticket.”
Play the second half like you have a 7 point lead. Make sure the game is over by the end of the 3th quarter.
Let’s get Mullens some garbage time….
Killed us with screen plays
Don’t let up now D…. gotta stop those screens.
This game aint over yet..
Not a good start D.
Need a TD drive for the Niners.
Defense needs to adjust to anticipate the screen passes.
I would like to see a couple of passes to Kittle and Sanders.
Why? Just win. If you need kittle, ok. If not, run the clock. If the Niners can take this drive close to the 4th quarter or score, it’s over
Run that clock…
Continue to run the ball.
One score from GB and all the little complainers come out of the woodwork
GO NINERS !!!!!!
Richie James is getting reps…… light it up….
Do we even need a passing game?
What a block by Sanders and Juice.
Remember when someone said the niners were trying too hard early in the season and had all those injuries…
GB must be trying too hard this game…
Ha ha ha nice.
49ers are ARodger demon he can never conquer….
DAGGER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MOSTERT!!!!!!! 4 TD’S!!!!!!
SUPER BOWL BABY!!!!!
Time to eat!!!!
Nice drive. Bite that Florio….
Aikman: “this is taking away the manhood of the GB Packers”
Quote of the year.
It’s over. Packers had no business being in the championship game. KC will be tough. Niners will have to earn their paycheck February 2nd.
Pettine to Shanahan: “I think you should pass here.”
I’ve seen enough of Mostert.
Bring in Breida and keep Mostert healthy for the Chiefs.
Mostert> Mahomes
Shrub –
I like that! 👍
Right, when the Chiefs and Mahomes take Saleh and that defense of his to school,
you’ll wish Mostert was better than Mahomes. No way. Chiefs 42 — Niners 28
Close out tonight, then all we’ll hear about is Mahomes for two weeks.
The most important thing is that Jimmy’s QB rating is over 90, because that’s the mark of a good QB.
I have never seen a running game like this in the NFL.
It feels like an Ohio State vs Sonoma State game from the 70’s.
I had no doubt GB were pretenders…..just look at their schedule……they are who we think they are…
Creampuffs
One more score, then bring Nick in….
What, to hand off?
Good point.
Hàaaaaaaaa…we going to the super bowl baby…..
Pull the starters in the 4th quarter….especially on defense!
Come on D…
I told you everyone earlier 49ers were going to catch a body. Chiefs oline is in trouble
Need another 49er touchdown!
Put the pedal to the metal.
I don’t agree with this approach of not throwing the ball.
Now you spend 2 weeks answering questions why and criticism towards Jimmy G. And now you have zero rhythm in your passing games for the last 2 weeks and trust me against KC, you will be throwing it.
Stupid Kyle Shanahan!
gee you should be the coach maybe we would be undefeated
Bro, you suck. Quit being dumb. If you can run it down the throat of the dline and we will against KC. You dont abandon that for style points. Football basic principles will always beat out flash . Now go start FU#KING celebrating this NFC CHAMPIONSHIP.
Hope the D can find their first half selves… can’t give up another quick TD.
Told ya grant that the coverage you calling for wouldn’t work
That wasn’t on Sherman. He should’ve had more safety help. It’s no mystery he can’t keep up step for step.
They’ve let off the gas. Let’s go!!
Not true. They’re not playing to “stop” GB, just slow them down. The long ball to Adams though was a mistake.
Not good D.
Niners acting like the game is over with a whole quarter left to play.
The game was over the last time the niners scored.
I just don’t trust AR with the ball. But it’s game now! 😄😄😄
Got to keep the ball out of Rogers hands. Need a 7 min drive.
Wish I was more relaxed but these quick scores are killing me. Lock it up D.
Pass rush is fading.
Tired….GB pass more than run….we have 2 weeks to refresh
Assuming the Niners pull this out, Chiefs 42-Niners 28. Chiefs, Reid, Mahomes take Salef and his defense to school. It’s the Chiefs year and time.
And New Orleans, Drew Brees?
Luv to see Kshanny set em up with a nice play action long td to Kittles
The Niners need to get the ball and burn at least 5 minutes or score at least a field goal. This probably means throwing the ball.
Like that!
Mostert is really good at seeing a hole and shooting through it.
Luv to see Mostert break the playoff single game record
Gould is good as gold!
That is the game!
Mostert stats has to be motivation for breida in the super bowl……i see a lil Phil Jackson in Kshanny
Congrats team, what a year. Time to bring #6 home!!