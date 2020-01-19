49ers vs. Packers NFC championship live blog

SANTA CLARA — This is the blog for the NFC championship between the 49ers and Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:30 Here are the 49ers’ inactives:

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
  • DT Kevin Givens
  • WR Jordan Matthews
  • TE Daniel Helm
  • CB Dontae Johnson
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair

2:31 Here are the Packers’ inactives:

  • WR Ryan Grant
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • S Raven Greene
  • CB Ka’dar Hollman
  • FB Danny Vitale
  • T/G Alex Light
  • T John Leglue

3:38 The Packers win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

3:43 On third and 1, Tevin Coleman rushes for no gain, and the 49ers go three and out. Coleman ran the ball all three plays. The Packers get the ball at their 24-yard line after the punt.

3:47 On third and 3 from the Packers 48, Aaron Rodgers completes a pass in the flat to running back Jamaal Williams, but Dre Greenlaw tackles him one yard shy of the first d0wn. The Packers punt, and Richie James Jr. makes a fair catch at the 49ers’ 11.

3:55 On third and 8, Kyle Shanahan calls a run up the middle for Raheem Mostert, who sprints through the Packers defense for a 36-yard touchdown. He makes the game look so easy. The 49ers lead 7-0.

4:02 On third and 7 from the Packers 42, Nick Bosa sacks Rodgers for a 13-yard loss. Richie James Jr. returns the punt 26 yards to the 49ers 49-yard line.

4:09 On third and six, Kyler Fackrell sacks Jimmy Garoppolo for an eight-yard loss. Garoppolo should have thrown the ball away. No one was open, partially because George Kittle stayed in the backfield to block.

4:13 Robbie Gould nails a 54-yard field goal — his longest field goal since 2015 — and the 49ers lead 10-0.

4:17 On third and 7, K’Waun Williams blitzes and strips the ball from Rodgers. The Packers recover and punt, but their punt travels just 23 yards. The 49ers take over at the Packers’ 37.

4:28 On second and 5 from the Packers’ 9, Raheem Mostert runs for his second touchdown of the game, and the 49ers lead 17-0. Tevin Coleman left the field on a cart with a shoulder injury.

4:36 On second and 5 from the 49ers 25, Aaron Rodgers fumbles a perfectly good snap, and DeForest Buckner recovers. That was all on Rodgers. Good snap.

4:48 Robbie Gould makes a 27-yard field goal and the 49ers lead 20-0. Kittle hasn’t received a pass yet, and Raheem Mostert already has run for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

4:53 On second and 15 from the Packers 22, Emmanuel Moseley intercepts Rodgers at the Packers’ 30.

5:00 On second and 9 from the Packers 18, Mostert runs for his third touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-0. This game is over.

5:06 The Packers will receive the ball when the second half starts.

5:16 Coleman is out for the rest of the game.

5:27 On first and goal from the 9, Rodgers completes a screen pass to Aaron Jones, who scores a touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-7. That was an 11-play drive for the Packers, who should have made these adjustments during the second quarter.

5:40 On second and 10 from the Packers 22, Raheem Mostert runs for his fourth touchdown. He’s decent. The 49ers lead 34-7.

5:59 On first and 10 from the 49ers’ 43, Rodgers completes a 42-yard pass to Jimmy Graham. Aaron Jones scores a one-yard touchdown run on the next play.

6:00 The Packers go for two, and Davante Adams drops a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers lead 34-13.

6:06 The 49ers run three times and go three and out. Garoppolo hasn’t attempted a pass since the second quarter.

6:15 On first and goal from the 8, Rodgers scrambles to his right and fires a touchdown pass to backup tight end Jace Sternberger, and the Packers trail 34-20 with 8:13 left. Garoppolo may have to throw another pass in this game.

6:31. Garoppolo throws one more pass, and completes it to George Kittle for 19 yards. This was Kittle’s first catch. Afterward, the 49ers run the ball into field-goal range, where Robbie Gould makes a 42-yard field goal. The 49ers lead 37-20.

  1. E-Man gets the nod. Stop the run on the way to the quarterback, and plaster your man on the backend. Go Niners! Make it feel good, baby!

    Reply

    3. Should the Niners win today, and thinking here is they will, Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs are going to take Saleh and that defense of his to school. 42-28 the Chiefs is guessing here at this point. This is Reid’s and Mahomes’ year & time.

      Reply

  2. It’s my birthday today guys and so far it’s gone horribly. I was out of town in beautiful Yountville to celebrate and then my son gets super sick. We ended up forfeiting the hotel room for the last night ($600!) and driving straight home.

    I kinda feel like I may be going down next and I have a flight to Boston tomorrow!!

    I’m hoping the 49ers help me out.
    :-(

    Reply

      1. Thanks Juan!

        I am optimistic about today’s game. We’re better on both sides of the ball and should win. Let’s go get it and it’ll be a great consolation prize for me :)

        Reply

  5. Hope everyone enjoys the game and sees the 49ers back where they belong, which is in the Super Bowl.
    LET’S GO 49ERS!!!

    Reply

  27. They are keeping Kittle in to block on pass plays. Are they worried about the pass rush and/or setting them up for Kittle going out ?

    3 points are better than 0.

    Need to get the Packers off the field.

    Reply

  37. Something looks broken or the elbow maybe hyper extended if they are getting the cart for Coleman.

    17-0 this is great. Keep the pressure on!

    Reply

  42. Nice! Fumble recovery…..this Defense doesn’t quit!
    Proud of the Niners……don’t take the foot off the gas pedal!

    Go Niners!

    Reply

    1. Right now Kittle is helping keep the Packers on their backside by opening up run lanes for Mostert.

      Reply

      1. Let’s get others involved especially on 3rd and long. I like the game plan but let’s put them away.
        Throw the ball at least once a series.

        Reply

    2. Remember when we were all calling for Coleman to be benched? They just need to get Brieda a couple of good runs and build his confidence and he can spell Mostsert.

      Reply

    1. Ha! I changed that immediately after I posted and you still caught it. Keep getting frustrated with my posts failing and having to change IP.

      Reply

    1. Maybe the Pack, but not the Chiefs. We need to keep pressing and scoring until there is absolutely no chance. Then get the starters out and minimize the potential for injuries.

      Reply

  69. with as cheap as the P-D has been by not sending Grant to Niner away games despite a quality season, maybe these posters and readers need to start a “go fund me” site so Grant can go to Miami to cover the Niners in the Super Bowl.

    Reply

  70. My prediction of the 49ers breaking the Bucs record of beating every opponent by 2 scores in the playoffs to win the SB ……..looking good😁😁😁😁

    Reply

  71. So much for the last game not being an indicator for this one. Total domination. Why pass when they can’t stop the run? Big, explosive runs all day.

    And Rodgers is part of the problem for the Packers on offense. For all the talk about how loose they felt and this time would be different, he looks completely flustered back there and not comfortable even when the pass rush isn’t close to him. The only decent drive they had was against the second string DL, and once the first string DL got on the field they fumbled and no Packer wanted a bar of falling on the ball. They mentally checked out of the game that half.

    Reply

    1. “ Why pass when they can’t stop the run?

      1. Keep the opponent guessing. Play action.
      2.Keep the next opponent guessing.
      3.Let Jimmy get in a passing rhythm.
      4. Use all your personnel.
      5.Sustain drives by being balanced.

      Reply

    2. Percentage-wise you are right, Scooter. But I worry a little that Jimmy is not being kept razor sharp. They didn’t need him much last game or this. I’m worried they’ll need the passing game bigtime against the Chiefs. But…. one game at a time.

      Reply

  73. Dang man — This game was over after 10-0. It was really over when Rodgers fumbled that snap. Rodgers have 2T0. Jimmy G has none. They don’t even need to pass man.

    Reply

  74. Wonder if the 9ers will bring in FA RBs for tryouts if they win tonight and Coleman is sidelined for the rest of the post season.

    Reply

  75. Don’t let up, don’ t Give them a chance.
    In other words; “No buying a ticket.”
    Play the second half like you have a 7 point lead. Make sure the game is over by the end of the 3th quarter.

    Reply

  80. Need a TD drive for the Niners.
    Defense needs to adjust to anticipate the screen passes.
    I would like to see a couple of passes to Kittle and Sanders.

    Reply

    1. Why? Just win. If you need kittle, ok. If not, run the clock. If the Niners can take this drive close to the 4th quarter or score, it’s over

      Reply

  88. Remember when someone said the niners were trying too hard early in the season and had all those injuries…

    GB must be trying too hard this game…

    Reply

  93. It’s over. Packers had no business being in the championship game. KC will be tough. Niners will have to earn their paycheck February 2nd.

    Reply

    2. Right, when the Chiefs and Mahomes take Saleh and that defense of his to school,
      you’ll wish Mostert was better than Mahomes. No way. Chiefs 42 — Niners 28

      Reply

  107. I don’t agree with this approach of not throwing the ball.
    Now you spend 2 weeks answering questions why and criticism towards Jimmy G. And now you have zero rhythm in your passing games for the last 2 weeks and trust me against KC, you will be throwing it.
    Stupid Kyle Shanahan!

    Reply

    2. Bro, you suck. Quit being dumb. If you can run it down the throat of the dline and we will against KC. You dont abandon that for style points. Football basic principles will always beat out flash . Now go start FU#KING celebrating this NFC CHAMPIONSHIP.

      Reply

  116. Assuming the Niners pull this out, Chiefs 42-Niners 28. Chiefs, Reid, Mahomes take Salef and his defense to school. It’s the Chiefs year and time.

    Reply

  118. The Niners need to get the ball and burn at least 5 minutes or score at least a field goal. This probably means throwing the ball.
    Like that!

    Reply

