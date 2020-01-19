49ers vs. Packers NFC championship live blog

SANTA CLARA — This is the blog for the NFC championship between the 49ers and Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:30 Here are the 49ers’ inactives:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

DT Kevin Givens

WR Jordan Matthews

TE Daniel Helm

CB Dontae Johnson

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

2:31 Here are the Packers’ inactives:

WR Ryan Grant

RB Dexter Williams

S Raven Greene

CB Ka’dar Hollman

FB Danny Vitale

T/G Alex Light

T John Leglue

3:38 The Packers win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

3:43 On third and 1, Tevin Coleman rushes for no gain, and the 49ers go three and out. Coleman ran the ball all three plays. The Packers get the ball at their 24-yard line after the punt.

3:47 On third and 3 from the Packers 48, Aaron Rodgers completes a pass in the flat to running back Jamaal Williams, but Dre Greenlaw tackles him one yard shy of the first d0wn. The Packers punt, and Richie James Jr. makes a fair catch at the 49ers’ 11.

3:55 On third and 8, Kyle Shanahan calls a run up the middle for Raheem Mostert, who sprints through the Packers defense for a 36-yard touchdown. He makes the game look so easy. The 49ers lead 7-0.

4:02 On third and 7 from the Packers 42, Nick Bosa sacks Rodgers for a 13-yard loss. Richie James Jr. returns the punt 26 yards to the 49ers 49-yard line.

4:09 On third and six, Kyler Fackrell sacks Jimmy Garoppolo for an eight-yard loss. Garoppolo should have thrown the ball away. No one was open, partially because George Kittle stayed in the backfield to block.

4:13 Robbie Gould nails a 54-yard field goal — his longest field goal since 2015 — and the 49ers lead 10-0.

4:17 On third and 7, K’Waun Williams blitzes and strips the ball from Rodgers. The Packers recover and punt, but their punt travels just 23 yards. The 49ers take over at the Packers’ 37.

4:28 On second and 5 from the Packers’ 9, Raheem Mostert runs for his second touchdown of the game, and the 49ers lead 17-0. Tevin Coleman left the field on a cart with a shoulder injury.

4:36 On second and 5 from the 49ers 25, Aaron Rodgers fumbles a perfectly good snap, and DeForest Buckner recovers. That was all on Rodgers. Good snap.

4:48 Robbie Gould makes a 27-yard field goal and the 49ers lead 20-0. Kittle hasn’t received a pass yet, and Raheem Mostert already has run for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

4:53 On second and 15 from the Packers 22, Emmanuel Moseley intercepts Rodgers at the Packers’ 30.

5:00 On second and 9 from the Packers 18, Mostert runs for his third touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-0. This game is over.

5:06 The Packers will receive the ball when the second half starts.

5:16 Coleman is out for the rest of the game.

5:27 On first and goal from the 9, Rodgers completes a screen pass to Aaron Jones, who scores a touchdown. The 49ers lead 27-7. That was an 11-play drive for the Packers, who should have made these adjustments during the second quarter.

5:40 On second and 10 from the Packers 22, Raheem Mostert runs for his fourth touchdown. He’s decent. The 49ers lead 34-7.

5:59 On first and 10 from the 49ers’ 43, Rodgers completes a 42-yard pass to Jimmy Graham. Aaron Jones scores a one-yard touchdown run on the next play.

6:00 The Packers go for two, and Davante Adams drops a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers lead 34-13.

6:06 The 49ers run three times and go three and out. Garoppolo hasn’t attempted a pass since the second quarter.

6:15 On first and goal from the 8, Rodgers scrambles to his right and fires a touchdown pass to backup tight end Jace Sternberger, and the Packers trail 34-20 with 8:13 left. Garoppolo may have to throw another pass in this game.

6:31. Garoppolo throws one more pass, and completes it to George Kittle for 19 yards. This was Kittle’s first catch. Afterward, the 49ers run the ball into field-goal range, where Robbie Gould makes a 42-yard field goal. The 49ers lead 37-20.