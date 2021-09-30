“All rookie quarterbacks should sit”

In the wake of San Francisco’s first loss of the season on Sunday night to Green Bay making a change at the quarterback position has been a heated topic on the talk shows and among 49ers fans.

With the topic of rookie quarterbacks playing, Quincy Avery of QB Takeover shared his thoughts on Thursday, “I’ve always said all rookie QBs should sit. The juice just ain’t worth the squeeze playing them their rookie year,” said Avery.

I've always said all rookie QBs should sit. The juice just ain't worth the squeeze playing them their rookie year. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) September 30, 2021



When asked why Avery felt this way he responded, “It’s a different game than anything they’ve ever experienced. I think you asking a lot of a person at a position that is driven around confidence to be confident in an environment that’s pretty foreign to them. And if they play poorly, I think it does far more harm than good.”

It's a different game than anything they've ever experienced. I think you asking a lot of a person at a position that is driven around confidence to be confident in an environment that's pretty foreign to them. And if they play poorly I think it does far more harm than good. September 30, 2021



Avery is in a unique position, having worked with a number of the top quarterbacks from this year’s draft class, including Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and the name all 49ers’ fans are familiar with, Trey Lance.

After the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the North Dakota State football program in 2020, Lance moved to Georgia and worked with Avery and his staff to stay sharp and prepare for the NFL draft.

The comments made by Avery weren’t singling out any specific quarterback, however, it’s interesting to note that Trey Lance is the only quarterback among the top five selected in May which has yet to start this season.

While the clamoring from fans for Lance to play has grown, Shanahan has continued to stay steadfast in his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo is playing well, and Lance needs time to develop.

“We’re going with our starting quarterback who I think is playing very well. I’m happy that he is so Trey is not thrown into any situations he has to do too early,” said Shanahan. “If he ever is thrown into that, then I know Trey will deal with that and he’ll get better as it goes, but we have a luxury where we don’t have to do that yet to Trey or to our team. So, hopefully, we won’t have to.”

To this point, Shanahan’s plan at quarterback has worked with the 49ers winning two of their first three games. Meanwhile, the other four teams that have thrown their rookies into the fire have won only one game started by their rookie, and that came when rookie Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to victory over fellow rookie Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.