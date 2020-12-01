At a moment when it would have been easy to quit . . . the 49ers make a stand

You’d have to say the 49ers’ season has been a disappointment.
Super Bowl participants are supposed to roar out of the gate the next year, establish themselves as one of the favorites and then expect to do some damage in the playoffs.
Instead, the Niners lost the opener to Arizona and have been on a frustrating quest to get to .500 for most of the year. It has begun to look like the enduring image of this season will be Nick Bosa, rolling off the field in a golf cart. Done for the year.
And that is why, right here in public, we should salute and praise Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Rams. That was as gritty and impressive an effort as you are likely to see. And, just like when they accurately said the week five loss to Miami was “embarrassing,” the players and staff knew this was a game to put a pin in and remember.
“I’m just very proud to be these guys’ coach,” Kyle Shanahan said.
Granted, the team probably has to win every game from here on in. They still aren’t at .500. The playoffs remain a mathematical possibility and a logical long shot.
But still. For a team that has been fed extra helpings of adversity this year, that was pretty damn impressive.
Of course, the fate of a 5-6 team looks pretty small in the face of a world health crisis. The Coronavirus is spreading across the country, so naturally it is spreading in the NFL too. If any good can come out of it, at least we can say that football teams are reinforcing the point that the virus is real.
Denver played without a quarterback because all of theirs were isolating. The Baltimore Ravens have so many players (12) and staff (8) testing positive that their practice facility was closed and the upcoming game with Pittsburgh was moved to Tuesday. Tuesday?
But as always this year, the 49ers topped them all. The Broncos lost a quarterback. The Niners lost their home.
According to Shanahan, the team was just boarding the plane for Los Angeles when they got the word. Santa Clara Country was putting a three-week ban on “all contact sports.” No games, no practices. The team was essentially kicked out of town.
As word spread, Shanahan described an airport scene where “I have an entire plane coming up to me, wives, girlfriends, kids” all wanted to know what was going to happen. Because as he said, that meant they would not only need a practice field, “we need a stadium to play in.”
(Today it was announced that the 49ers will play two games at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium where the Cardinals play. A practice facility and location of same has to be worked out.)
Which is a roundabout way of saying that was the backdrop for this team flying into Los Angeles. They’d lost three in a row. Their list of players on injured reserve — including stars like Bosa, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo – is the longest in the league.
And now, to throw this in, a possible move out of town and into a “bubble” for the foreseeable future. It would not have been a surprise if the cumulative effect of all the adversity began to affect players’ attitudes.
Instead, they came out and made it exactly the kind of game Shanahan said he was hoping for. It was a shut-down defense, combined with a healthy dose of comin-right-at-you with the running backs and then, when they absolutely had to, a pass.
The game made two points:
First, good players make a difference. Duh.
Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and especially, Deebo Samuel all made splash plays that reminded you of what you liked about this team. Defensively, the Robert Saleh head coaching job interview is just about complete. Put this game at the top of the resume, Robert.
Shanahan once said he’d wear Jimmie Ward’s jersey if the NFL would let him, and he was an inspiration. Guys like him and Sherman — an underrated tackler — set a tone.
Also, just saying, there were hints that a couple of the players not only tested positive but had some symptoms. It might have been more serious than we thought. The team was lucky to get them back for the game.
Second, this is Shanahan’s offense. He insists on running the ball. And even when he’s throwing, a lot of times the passes are just long handoffs.
That’s why I think we should change how we think of the 49ers quarterback. We’ve been lamenting the fact that Garoppolo or Mullens isn’t Patrick Mahomes. They aren’t, and they aren’t likely to become him.
A better comparison would be Alex Smith. Under-appreciated throws a tight spiral and works the short and intermediate areas. (He also doesn’t throw interceptions, which the 49ers QBs need to work on.) But Smith is also considered a good guy, down to earth and popular with his teammates.
It’s been a long road for Smith. He’s been booed, doubted, and badly injured. But he’s come through it and is now one of the NFL’s feel-good stories in Washington. People are rooting for him.
I could see that happening with the Niners’ QBs, who are also good guys. It’s all about hanging in there and then making some throws when you absolutely have to. You can win everyone over again.
Because grit, as demonstrated Sunday, has its rewards.
I noticed many fans and bloggers/podcasters complaining about Mullens’ performance on Sunday. These fans seem to have trouble accepting the fact that he’s a backup QB with limited tools who is playing many more games than a backup should.
Mullens made mistakes on Sunday like any backup QB would make when playing too many snaps. But he made a few clutch throws, especially in the last two drives that ended in field goals that tied and then won the game. I thought that last slant to Deebo in full stride was perfectly placed and had a pretty high degree of difficulty. He also did not make any boneheaded throws and kept the ball secure when sacked.
Mullens’ level of performance is that of a typical backup, and Niners cannot afford sinking more money in a backup QB than the money Mullens would make if they re-signed him. Niners’ situation is similar to other franchises whose QB is not on his first contract.
On a different note, it was reassuring that neither Deebo nor Sherman missed a beat on their return. Sherman led the team with 8 tackles, IIRC. This is what all-star players do.
Mullens was ok. As you say, he’s a backup, and he performed as well as one might expect a backup QB to play. A few errors, but did enough to win with a strong showing from the D and Deebo making plays. That’s a good backup QB performance.
What you say really highlights why it is important to keep investing draft picks in QBs every couple of years, even if you have a quality starter. Can’t afford to pay big dollars for a backup QB. But you want a backup that is capable of stepping in and winning games if the starter is hurt. Especially if the starter has a history of getting hurt.
Time for Shanny to take a bigger bite from the qb apple.
Scooter,
IIRC, Bill Walsh was a proponent of drafting a mid-round or later-round QB every year for multiple reasons, including yours — although he didn’t practice it himself. I agree that teams should be drafting a backup QB every 2-3 drafts since
(1) a successful backup QB would be unaffordable for second contract,
(2) current backup may have replaced the starter permanently.
The draft data on QB has shown that QB success rate drops dramatically for picks beyond the first round and early second round.
Success rate:
First: 63%
Second: 27%
Third: 17%
Fourth: 8%
https://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round
At this point I do not see Kyle drafting a QB in the first or second rounds. A 3rd or 4th round may be a possibility if there is BPA QB and Niners trade back in the earlier rounds.
Mullens hung in there and led them to a win on the final drive. Style points are meaningless. it’s about winning the game. They will draft a QB most likely with both of their backups being FAs but I can’t see Shanahan going without a veteran backup on the roster. They’ll keep one of the two they have or sign a FA in my opinion.
All the veterans available in FA who are better than these two are most likely more expensive, and thus unaffordable for next season. Assuming Jimmy stays the backup is either Mullens/Beathard or a draft pick, IMO.
Yes, we love our football, but this Covid Crisis makes football seem trivial and inconsequential, when over a quarter million Americans have died, and millions more worldwide. It is just a game, and the league talks tough, but they purposely did not take it seriously enough, by not designing a bubble system.
.
No wonder the league is being adversely affected by this pandemic, and 31 out of 32 teams have had positive tests. If this pandemic keeps spiraling out of control, it may threaten the season. Basketball shut down until they got a bubble system in place, and carried out a successful end of season and playoffs. Baseball’s season was truncated, but they managed to finish out the season with a successful playoffs, but their squads are half as big as a football team.
.
Hopefully, these new vaccines will counter this crisis, but the front line medical professionals and the most severely affected groups should get the vaccine first. Football players should be way down the list.
.
Yes, this game made me proud of the 49ers. They showed grit and determination. JL has built a team the right way, and has created the right culture of competing, with the right mindset to never give up.
.
Football is a game of attrition, and how teams handle adversity, will determine if they are successful or not. The Niners have been decimated with injuries, but fought through them and prevailed. They still are in the playoff hunt, especially if some other teams keep struggling. Of course, the odds are against them, but if they win out, they can make it to the playoffs, where anything can happen.
.
JG and Mullens have been getting panned, but I agree with CW; lamenting the fact that they are not Mahomes, does not make them better, and they are the only options they have this season. I think they will stick with JG, but Mullens has proven that he is better than many drek QBs, so he may leave to get an opportunity to start elsewhere.
.
JG may have a history of getting injured, but the best solution is to shore up the O line so he does not keep getting bludgeoned. With better protection, he may have a better chance to stay healthy.
Fords replacement is already on the team – Hyder been hiding no more. Re-sign him.
Definitely, if we can fit him in our limited cap space. If he ends up with 10 sacks or more (he has 7.5 now) I believe he will garner more money than the 9ers can afford. His next contract will probably be his last and his only chance at a big pay day.
https://ninerswire.usatoday.com/2020/12/01/san-francisco-49ers-kerry-hyder-stats-kris-kocurek/?utm_source=49ersWebZone&utm_medium=dt&utm_campaign=affref
We need a speed rusher to replace Ford, and Myjai Sanders outta Cincinnati fills that weakside position. He’s long, flattens the arc, explosive first step, excellent hand usage and can put different moves together. Hyder is a great rotational piece best suited for the strongside. On 3rd downs, Sanders would take Armstead’s spot, Armstead would slide inside, and Hyder would play Bosa until he’s able to return….
Ideally, I see Hyder as Bosa’s backup. Ford’s replacement as a speed rusher is probably not on the roster. But they may not be able to afford one for next season and focus on getting one in the draft. The rookie would compete with Hyder. If they can’t draft an early round pass rusher then Hyder would start and Blair, Willis or Jordan as a backups.
I’ve been a big believer in establishing a winning culture because it keeps the team playing at a high level even through adversity. It’s this same culture and attitude that will make us viable contenders for years to come – especially when healthy.
I agree. The only way Trent Williams stays is if he likes the team so much, he will take a pay cut to stay. The reason why he would want to stay is if the Niners have a chance at winning a ring.
.
On the defensive side, Hyder is a pleasant surprise, but Kevin Givens may also allow the Niners to trade away Armstead, to get a second round draft pick. I think Givens is an adequate replacement for Armstead. With Ronald Blair and Julian Taylor possibly returning from injury, the Niners would have decent depth on the D line.
.
Yes, Armstead is a popular player, but so was Buckner. With the emergence of Hyder and Givens, and the contributions from Street, Armstead is expendable.
I have been spending some time looking for QB’s the 9ers might draft in the 2nd or 3rd round and there is a dearth of QB’s who are worth a 2nd/3rd round pick. In fact unless Jones really slips I could see no QB’s chosen in rounds 2 or 3. With every win this season taking them further away from a 1st round QB i think they may have to draft a QB in rounds 4-7. Two names I like in those rounds are Ian Book and Brock Purdy. Does anyone think that if Wash drafts a QB that A. Smith might take a minimum veteran contract to come back to the 9ers and back up Jimmy G. while our draft pick
matures?
Completely off the subject, the next HC of the Detroit Lions…….Jim Harbaugh. He would have them in the playoffs within 2 years and be gone by 6. I don’t think the fans in Det. would care if his stay was short lived if they could win for 3 or 4 years.
Day 3 QB’s in Book and Purdy. No need to reach. They’ll be sitting there in rounds 4-6 and that’s where you draft a backup at the position.
Sadly to say, Saleh may got to Detroit. JH has not achieved greatness in the pros, and he is struggling in the college game. Patricia was a hard nosed coach, and JH is the same. Maybe they want to go in a different direction.