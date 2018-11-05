Colin Kaepernick inducted into his high school Hall of Fame

Pitman High School in Turlock, California inducted former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into their Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Kaepernick did not attend the induction. His family attended on his behalf. Click here to read more.
Kaepernick played three sports in high school — football, basketball and baseball. The latter may have been his best sport. The Chicago Cubs drafted him as a pitcher.
He currently is the best unemployed quarterback in the world. Teams like the Buffalo Bills would rather lose every week than sign Kaepernick and win sometimes. Strange.
That’s a pretty sad indictment on unemployed quarterbacks if Kaepernick is the best of the bunch.
He’s better than some of the starters, too.
No he isn’t. He’s a back up QB that had a moment while defenses scrambled to stop the read option. They did and his moment is long over.
Yeah, he is. His quarterback rating from 2016 is better than the current rating of all but 22 qualifying quarterbacks. Plus, he’s mobile.
No he’s not. In 2016 he’s at the bottom of nearly every statistic that counts for a QB.
Beathard currently exceeds Kaepernick in average yards per pass, yards per game and completion % compared to his 2016 numbers. The only reason he doesn’t have a higher QB rating is the interceptions .
Also, how many games had Kaepernick started by 2016? Yet he still didn’t put up numbers better then Beathard? Pathetic. Precisely why he doesn’t have a job.
Kaep is a SB QB who has set playoff rushing records. Kaep has a 4-2 road playoff record.
CJB has not even sniffed the playoffs.
Kaep got to the SB after only 10 games. CJB has a 1-9 record.
Oh, and interceptions are kinda important, and not to be dismissed as irrelevant.
And he’s worse than most backups in the nfl. He’s not the same QB as he once was.
Who cares about Colin Kaepernick?
I do. Glad he is getting more accolades.
Now, he needs to win his lawsuit, and play again.
Looking at the league, the Bills and Jags could use Kaep. Now, even Tampa Bay is having QB problems.
We should have gave up draft capital for Foles.
We should have signed Kap.
Oh look, Mullens played well and Shanny was able to use his full playbook. Strange.
If Mullens is the answer, the 49ers should have played him sooner.
I think CJ should have been benched after the first Az game because he sucked and I wanted to what we had with Mullens. But that’s the thing, nobody (including Shanahan) knew what kind of QB Mullens would be, and we still don’t after only one game. Shanahan felt CJ gave them the best chance to win, as Mullens was a complete unknown and had an inconsistent preseason.
“Oh look, Mullens played well and Shanny was able to use his full playbook. Strange.”
I seem to remember a lot of folks being really excited about C.J. Beathard after the Redskins game last year….
Again please clarify excited…
Excited we drafted a tough back up QB = Yes
Excited similar to Mullens excitement = No
https://49ers.pressdemocrat.com/49ers-24-redskins-26-grades/
Sorry, but what exactly is the point here, other than purposefully planting Kaepernick in the news?
Click bait? I remember back in the day on Maiaocco’s blog when things were getting slow, he would throw an article about Alex Smith out and then let the floodgates open.
Amusing..…………..
This roster seems so far from being even good talent and leadership wise.
Agree coach. Kyle should have gone with Mullens the second JG went down. Big mistake going with CJ DeBerg. As for Kap, there’s no proof that he would come in a play even half way decent after a two year hiatus. On the contrary, he lost almost every one of his starts, going 1-10, including 9 in a row, in his last season. He hadn’t played well in his final 3 seasons, accumulating a lousy 11-24 record. Where’s the proof that he’d win coach? Seb? If only the NFL were so easy that you can take 2 years or more off, and walk in and win playing the most important position. Are you basing your statement that he’d give teams the “best chance to win” on how he played 5 years ago? Laughable. You (coach or Seb) don’t have the slightest clue how he’d play now, today. I do! He’d stink up the joint, just like he did his last 3 years! Lol
Just ask Gruden bout that
Juan, Kaep is in the prime of his life, and could play for years.
The one good thing about being blackballed, is that he has not taken any hits, so he is fresh, totally healthy, and good to go.
.
The NFL are a bunch of gutless wonders. Cowards who do not even want to allow Kaep to try out. They are terrified that Kaep will come back, and take the league by storm, again. Certainly not a profile in courage. Where is the macho bravado, bloviating to allow Kaep to try out, so they can prove he cannot play anymore? NFL and his detractors need to grow a pair, instead of turtling.
What benefit does the team have from signing him? The possibility of winning 1 or 2 more games then they would without him?
Absolutely no benefit whatsoever, and why I thought it was Grant’s worst idea to date.
The benefit of having an average NFL passer who’s also mobile.
Jacksonville and Denver would benefit for having Kaepernick.
That doesn’t answer the question. You’ve just repeated that it’s a benefit without describing in what way. Why does having an average passing mobile QB benefit the 49ers now and for the future?
An average passing mobile QB would give roughly 10 teams a better chance to win than what they currently have. You play to win the game. Hello!!
They are who we thot the were and we let them off the hook.
Grant you are saying kap can help us make the playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. Playoffs? You don’t talk about playoffs?
Grant you should change your name to Jackie Treehorn or Karl Hungus
Bologna.
Mobility is great but accuracy is the most important.
I guess you just forgot how inaccurate Kaepernick was.
Kaepernick’s TD-INT ratio is very good. That’s important.
“Kaepernick’s TD-INT ratio is very good.”
Because he plays safe. He’s like Alex Smith without the accuracy and touch. Being a game manager worked for both when we had a good roster. Without a good roster, Kap is lucky if he wins 1-2 games.
Kaepernick’s TD-INT ratio is very good. That’s important.
Dont be stupid!
Yup.
Kaep is better than half the present starters, and almost all the backups.
Why or what is the motive to put squidward in the news? I can not wait until this grievance is resolved. I don’t care who wins. I am just soooo excited for Kaepernick to go back to being insignificant! Where he belongs.
This is what you get when you sign Colin Kaepernick:
The guy is a back up quality QB. Why swap one for another? Let’s keep playing the kids that are going to maybe still be on the team a year from now and hope they can get better instead of wasting snaps on another back up that we already know has zero future in the league.
Coffee for closers lmao those 3 videos sum it up. Pretty much.
Now show the youtube Kaep highlights, if you want to be fair.
Hello! You play the game to win coach, that’s why you wouldn’t sign a QB who hasn’t played in 2+ years and when he did, the last 3 years of his mediocre career, he stunk. He’s wasn’t average then. He certainly wouldn’t be average now. He’d stink. LOL
Coach, please state even one fact that backs up your argument that he’d be “the best chance to win”! From my vantage point, going 1-10, and losing 9 in a row in his most recent play, doesn’t exactly provide compelling evidence of someone who can suddenly excel. The Seb argument that he was great 5 years ago is even more ludicrous. HELLO! You play the game to win!!
Juan, in 2016, he had a 90,7 QBR and a 16-4 TD to int ratio.
.
Believe it or not, he is working out every day, and is in fantastic shape.
.
Sure, KS may not be competent enough to coach him up to be able to play in a game, but Kaep should just be allowed to get back to his roots and run the pistol and RO. That way, he could decide whether to hand off, throw the ball, or run with it, every play. Then he could decide where to attack the weakest part of the defense.
.
Looks like you have amnesia about that 2016 season. Kaep did not win because the defense allowed third string RBs to gallop for 200 yards. Even Joe could not win with that putrid defense. Bellore would not only jump out of the gap the RB would run through, he would block one of his own players.
.
I remember that Rams win. The Niners fell behind, but he willed his team to victory. He went for it, and converted a 2 point play for a one point victory. Kaep played to win every time.
.
Now, with Mullens, Kaep may be relegated to second string, but he is light years better than CJB. Savage is a savage joke.
A year from now and he’ll be a year older, three years removed from the game and there will still be whispers about him being signed.
He’s a vegan, lost a bunch of weight and wants to be Martin Fidel X.
He has no interest or burning desire to play QB, because if he did, he’d be in Canada, where he could have numerable photo opps with Castro’s son, in a game suited for his skill set. He has no fire in his belly, but he will have a trademark on his face.
Grant, I’d love for you to hang out with Jason Whitlock and talk a little Kaepernick.
Thank you Grant, I suspect you posted this just to make my day.
I totally agree that the Bills would rather lose without Kaep, than win with him.
.
Drek Anderson? Oh Wait, they benched him. They started Peterman, who threw 3 interceptions.
.
No wonder the Bills are 2-7 and have scored only 96 points.
.
Other teams that could use Kaep are the Jags, Broncos, TB and the Giants. Both the Jets and Cards could sit their rookie QBs Darnold and Rosen , and let Kaep play, if they want to win.
.
Grant is very astute to point out that Kaep is a mobile QB. Mariota, another mobile QB, just won his game because he extended drives with his legs, and scored a TD.
.
What a bunch of gutless wonders, who want to prevent Kaep from ever playing again. Their hate against him is unreasoned, and ignorant.
Totally agree.
Kap is the best QB available and better than a lot of the starters and backups.
The BFL (bigoted football league) would rather lose than give him a fair chance to play.
History will look at Kap in the same way people look today at Muhammed Ali.
A hero and a great athlete, who is probably doing more for this nation than most of the BFL