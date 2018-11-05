Colin Kaepernick inducted into his high school Hall of Fame

Pitman High School in Turlock, California inducted former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into their Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kaepernick did not attend the induction. His family attended on his behalf. Click here to read more.

Kaepernick played three sports in high school — football, basketball and baseball. The latter may have been his best sport. The Chicago Cubs drafted him as a pitcher.

He currently is the best unemployed quarterback in the world. Teams like the Buffalo Bills would rather lose every week than sign Kaepernick and win sometimes. Strange.