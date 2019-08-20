Colin Kaepernick says 2015 killing of Mario Woods inspired his activism

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much publicly since he last played in the NFL and became a civil right activist. But, he recently explained to Paper Magazine what inspired him to become a social activist.

“The discussion happened shortly after the execution of Mario Woods, Kaepernick said. San Francisco Police Officers shot Woods 21 times on Dec. 2, 2015. After this horrific shooting, Kaepernick became obsessed with activism, according to his partner, Nessa Diab. “If Colin wasn’t reviewing a playbook, he was a reading a history book,” Nessa explained.

Kaepernick lost his starting job with the 49ers on Nov. 2, 2015 — a full month before Woods’ tragic killing. I find it interesting that Kaepernick had his awakening only after he got benched. He didn’t have an awakening when police killed Sandra Bland on July 13, 2015, or Freddie Gray on April 19, 2015, or Tamir Rice on Nov. 23, 2014, or Laquon McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014, or Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. Back then, Kaepernick still was the starter and the 49ers franchise quarterback. He had much to lose.

Why do you think Kaepernick had his epiphany when he did?