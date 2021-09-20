Despite early victories, injuries continue to take toll on 49ers

San Francisco improved to 2-0 on the season yesterday with a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, however it came with a price. For the second week in a row, injuries dominate the discussion following 49ers win.



One week after losing cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert for the season, the 49ers lost defensive tackle Kevin Givens and running back JaMycal Hasty due to high ankle sprains. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not put a time table on the return of either player stating only that they will be out for a while.



The injury to Hasty creates a concern at running back as the 49ers are now without a single healthy player at the position. In addition to the losses of Mostert and Hasty, rookies Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon are also injured. Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday and is listed as day to day while Sermon has been placed in the NFL concussion protocol after vicious hit in the fourth quarter on his lone carry of the day.



Due to the injuries, San Francisco will be taking a look at several free agents to fill out the roster. Those being brought in for visits are Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson and T.J. Yeldon.



It would seem that Johnson would make the most sense of this group. As a member of the Houston Texans last season, he carried the ball 77 times for 235 yards. Given the 49ers penchant for signing players coming off knee injuries, don’t count out Miller. He has played in only one game since tearing the ACL during the 2019 preseason, that coming in November of last season with the Chicago Bears.



In other injury-related news, Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Josh Norman (ankle) are listed as day to day and Arik Armstead (adductor) will likely to through the same process as last week.



Shanahan also noted that he hopes to get Emmanuel Moseley back this week. Moseley has been dealing with a knee injury for the last two weeks.