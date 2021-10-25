Jimmy Garoppolo to start against Chicago

Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers when they travel to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan made that announcement during a conference call with Bay Area media Monday afternoon.
Garoppolo had his worst performance of the season in Sunday night’s 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, completing less than 60% of his passes.
The issues that have plagued the 49ers offense throughout their current four-game losing streak extend well beyond the quarterback position.
Against Indianapolis the 49ers running game gained 72 yards on their first seven attempts. After that hot start the running game disappeared and the team gained only 39 yards on their final 17 attempts of the game.
With the run game shut down, it was up to Garoppolo and the passing game to make enough plays to secure the victory.
Starting with the final play of the first quarter through halftime, the 49ers’ passing game faltered in a number of ways: a running back fell down while running a route up the left sidelines, a right guard got beat on third down, forcing an incomplete throw on top of a dropped screen pass and a couple of inaccurate throws.
When Garoppolo finally connected with Deebo Samuel late in the second quarter, the wide receiver fumbled the ball. Indianapolis scored the go-ahead touchdown a few plays later and never relinquished the lead.
Don’t expect to see Trey Lance take over the starting job any time soon. For starters, the first-round pick is currently working his way back from what Shanahan termed as a significant injury. The 49ers hope to have Lance available for practice on Wednesday, and if everything goes as planned, he will be active on Sunday for a few plays if needed.
Despite their 2-4 record, San Francisco still has a pulse in the NFC playoff race. Expect Garoppolo to remain the starting quarterback until the 49ers’ playoff hopes have been eliminated.
In other news, safety Jaquiski Tartt will be out for a few weeks after suffering a knee bruise against the Colts.
Trent Williams remains day to day. The left tackle was unable to play against Indianapolis due to an ankle injury that didn’t heal up as quickly as anticipated.
The team also hopes to find a resolution regarding Javon Kinlaw’s status. The defensive tackle has been dealing with a knee injury suffered in a game against Dallas last season and may end up on the injured reserve.
Dee Ford and Azeez Al-Shaair have entered the NFL concussion protocol. Both players sustained injuries on Sunday.
The 49ers also announced that DL Jordan Willis has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended List and will be granted a one-week roster exemption. The team also signed S Tony Jefferson to the team’s practice squad.
Kyle is an unmitigated embarrassment of a Head Coach! I can’t even listen to his senseless postgame rambling any more. The least he could do is fake like he cares about getting to the bottom of the issues in order to make these much needed changes.
Things are obviously needing to get much worse before Kyle is willing to even acknowledge his team’s shortcomings, let alone being willing to make those necessary changes!
Talk about Whistling Past The Graveyard!
Kyle should be fired based on his track record in terms of personnel management alone!
Collin Cowherd said Kyle coached scared, 49ers don’t win, they are the 4th best team in their own division – The 49ers franchise is the 4th out of 4 teams in the NFC West.
ROCK BOTTOM!
So Kyle’s stupidity in the last game got Lance injured for much longer than he initially said. I’m shocked, shocked that he would be less than honest about the severity of the injury. Now we are in a season where the team isn’t going to win games, nor will it develop the young players they have drafted. This has really become a train wreck worse than I expected. I thought this team could be anywhere from a Super Bowl team to 6-11. At this point 6-11 seems optimistic.
Tartt missing games is as reliable as the sun setting in the west. Another player it is past time to move on from. I have to wonder if Ward & Tartt have some kind of record for longest time playing together while generating the fewest turnovers in NFL history?
Yes if there’s anything I’m most perturbed about it’s essentially that- he ran Lance into the teeth of the defense over and over again. You could see Lance was taking some tough hits that would sideline any other QB. No regard for the QB’s health or future.
Then lied about the nature of the injury. 🤥
Then the press gave him a free pass on this b.s.
How do you know he lied. Seems like a pretty severe statement unless you have proof. Since you didn’t mention any, I suppose you don’t have any.
that- he ran Lance into the teeth of the defense over and over again
Has any coach in the NFL history have done this to his 1st round QB pick that he traded 2 1st rd and a 3rd to get on his first game? Any of those hits could have seriously injured the kid! That action alone should get any coaches fired after the game.
Courtesy of our longtime friend Grant Cohn:
This is not an attempt to suggest Shanahan is a good coach despite the record, however, I do think it is funny that after 2017 and 2018 pretty much everyone agreed those two seasons were pretty much meaningless in terms of Shanahan’s coaching record given where the team came from, but now I see them being used a lot to show how bad a coach he is.
21-17 record the past three seasons during the regular season, 2-1 in post season. Still not good by the way, but I think that is a much fairer basis for assessment.
Scooter: You’re comparison is fair, but it’s not just about KS’ record as it currently stands. Can you really say you feel confident that they will beat the Bears this weekend? Has the organization/team given us any reason to expect improvement after weeks of bumbling performances. I think this is what it really boils down to.
They are favorites to win the game by the people who have money on the line. I wouldn’t be confident with most teams winning against most other teams. It seams like that kind of year. I didn’t see the coach out on the field for even one play yet, some people only complain about the coach. He’s the coach, not god. It’s easy to say he’s responsible for everything but so is every other coach and by those standards most coaches should be fired. When all you can propose is firing someone, without proposing solutions you bound to be unhappy most of the time.
“Well, [Garoppolo’s] not [playing well] right now,” Staley continued. “They’re a 2-4 football team, and I don’t know if they have a direction or even a chance, as it stands right now, to be that playoff team. So, for me, it’s like, if this the point of the season where you say, ‘Alright, we already made our choice that Trey’s going to be the future of this franchise. We wanted to use it as a red-shirt year for him,’ and I don’t know if that’s going to be the best case right now because there’s not a spark on offense. There’s not even consistency.
“From my point of view, I think they have to think long and hard about just going to Trey, using it, taking the lumps, knowing that he’s going to be the future of this team. You take the lumps right now, as opposed to someone who is eventually going to be gone, and then that way, you’re building towards the future. And then when you get to 2022, it’s not just starting over from scratch and then taking those lumps as they come.”
Yeah, Thanks for the Staley quote. He is so right. Play the other rookies too. It’s common sense. But is Shanahan capable of that? It would be throwing in the towel for the world to see. An admission your current roster can’t compete. That’s on him. A mighty blow to his reputation. What an embarrassment! This is a lesson in what can happen when you’re in over your head and on center stage.
Keeping Garoppolo breaks down like this: Best case he gets lucky and repeats 2019 and a return to the playoffs. Next best – he plays well enough to raise his trade value. And worst case – well, we’re pretty much seeing that right now. IMHO the cap situation pretty much dictated that we were stuck with Jimmy. Given that that was so, one has to ask why Trey Lance was such a generational talent to give up so much to obtain. I don’t see it. The Niners threw good money after bad and I say the good money should have gone towards other areas of need. Jimmy G gives an aura of confidence and unflappability. But one has to wonder what the impact of his being a lame duck QB playing for another move to another team has to be on his availability and his performance.
Good to see Joe and others are starting to come around.
https://49ers.pressdemocrat.com/why-trey-lance-should-be-the-49ers-starting-quarterback/
I get why people want to start Lance and maybe it’s the right decision although I’ll trust Shanahan on this one, since he has the most information and the most reason for wanting to win. Also, by going to Lance now, he’s telling the rest of the team that he doesn’t believe they can win. I think that destroys morale. As Lynch often says, we’ll know when we know which in my mind means when the majority of players and coaches know it’s time.
Earlier in the year I thought Kyle had a good thing going. Give Jimmy a chance to increase his trade value in the early season with a few easy wins, then trade him just before the deadline, go with Lance the rest of the way and into the future. I also expected a intelligent, dynamic game plan for Trey. How naive. It seems like Kyle can dream up about one sequence per game that catches the other team, then he looses his clipboard, can’t adjust and that’s it! Watching our new guy Trey get run into the line over and over was hard to watch!
I was so jazzed to get Kyle but after this I don’t know. He comes up with some good stuff but their scouting, John and Kyle are abysmal judges of talent. Arik Armstead over Defo! Ruben Foster (can’t even make it through the combine!!) Soloman, Joe Williams, Mc Glinchey, Jalen Hurd, Jerrick Mc Kinnon etc.
Start by drafting people who can survive a football game ! Also where are all our EARLY ROUND choices, Aaron Banks, Ambry Thomas, Brandon Aiyuk, Trey Sermon, Demo etc. I’m sure Kyle knows a million times more about football than me, but when I watched Mahomes or Josh Allen in college I could see it right away, and I’ll bet you could too !