Jimmy Garoppolo to start Week 1

During the press conference to open training camp, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback. Before practice Wednesday, Shanahan was again asked if Garoppolo was the starting quarterback for the team’s season opener Sunday at Detroit, Shanahan pointed back to his opening comments.

The non-answer finally put an end to the question that has been on the top of everyone’s mind.

Other news and notes from today’s practice:



-Kyle Shanahan announced Fred Warner, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Jimmie Ward, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead and Raheem Mostert will serve as team captains for the 2021 season.



-Kevin Givens (hip), Jalen Hurd (knee), Javon Kinlaw (knee), and Emmanuel Moseley (knee), were held out of practice and Trey Lance (finger) was limited in practice.



-The team hopes that Moseley will be able to play on Sunday. If he is unable to go the 49ers will likely turn to either Deommodore Lenoir or Josh Norman to start.



-While listed as limited, Trey Lance was able to throw a football in practice for the first time since injuring the index finger on his throwing hand 10 day ago in the final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He should be available on if called upon Sunday.



-There is a possibility that Hurd, who has been hampered by knee tendinitis, will be moved over to injured reserve to provide more time for his knee to fully heal. Fortunately for San Francisco, Hurd is near the bottom of the depth chart. Plus, they have Travis Benjamin and River Cracraft on the practice squad who were with the team during training camp.



-Kyle Shanahan stated that Nick Bosa and Dee Ford would not be on pitch counts against Detroit. During the preseason, the coaching staff will often dictate the number of snaps. Now that the regular season is here, their snap totals will depend on how often the various personnel packages they are part of need to be on the field.



-The team announced they have signed LB Nate Gerry to the practice squad and released OL Corbin Kaufusi.