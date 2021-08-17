Observations from day 15 of 49ers training camp; Garoppolo goes deep

Here is what stood out during the 49ers 15th practice of training camp:



Quarterback play:



As has been the case throughout training camp, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance had very similar practices.

Garoppolo completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts, wrapping up his day on a high note with a deep touchdown throw to Brandon Aiyuk to finish a 70-yard drive. On a play that looked like a carbon copy of Lane’s touchdown throw on Saturday night, Garoppolo rolled out to his left after a play fake and threw back across the field to Aiyuk who made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone.



The touchdown throw was the second long connection between Garoppolo and Aiyuk of the day. On his second throw of practice Garoppolo found the second-year receiver on a deep corner route down the left sideline to beat the coverage of Jason Verrett.



It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Garoppolo. The veteran followed up the first deep completion to Aiyuk with an interception that hit linebacker Fred Warner in the chest while throwing over the middle with a good deal of pressure in his face. This type of turnover is Garoppolo’s Achilles heel, and was his eighth of this training camp.



Lance finished his day 9-15, with one drop from Richie James on a beautiful throw along the right sideline that hit the wide receiver between the numbers. The best throw from Lance on the day may have been his first. On the play, Lance had a nice play fake, looked to his right and had his choice of George Kittle on a 12-yard out or Travis Benjamin on a deep corner, and the quarterback hit Benjamin in stride for a big gain.



Lance had his turn to move the offense down the field in the final session of practice in the same scenario as Garoppolo.

After a mixture of Lance using his legs to scramble, a pair of nice carries by JaMycal Hasty and a completion in the left flat to tight end MyCole Pruitt, Lance found himself facing first and ten on the defense’s 34-yard line. On the play, Lance rolled to his right after a play fake and threw late to wide receiver Jauan Jennings who was wide open on a deep corner route. The tardy throw hung in the air just long enough for the Talanoa Hufanga to make a play on the ball, resulting in an incompletion.



Pressure:



The 49ers defensive line made life tough on both quarterbacks, especially during the early portion of team drills. Time after time, Garoppolo would find offensive linemen pushed back into his lap.



Rookie Jaylon Moore took all of the reps with the first unit in place of Trent Williams and struggled early on. On one play, defensive end Arden Key would run over Moore and force Garoppolo to throw early resulting in the interception by Fred Warner.



Eventually Moore found his footing and held up well throughout the second team session, holding up well against Samson Ebukam in pass protection.



Mychal Kendricks:



The veteran linebacker signed with the 49ers Monday and took part in his second practice with the team Tuesday. Kendricks looked to be in good shape, making a nice play on Wayne Gallman to stop the running back in the left flat for no gain on an outside screen from Lance. Kendricks would also get a few snaps with the starting defense and is working as the SAM linebacker for the time being.



Fred Warner:



The 49ers All-Pro linebacker intercepted Garoppolo for the second time in as many days. He looks primed for another terrific season.



Wayne Gallman:



Getting more reps due to the absence of Elijah Mitchell, Gallman made the most of the opportunities. He had a couple of really nice cuts and explosion as he turned up field on outside run plays.



JaMycal Hasty:



The second-year back continues to impress. Hasty had a big gain on a zone run to his left for his first carry of the day, and then gained 15 yards on two carries to help the second offense flip the field during their move the ball period.



Dontae Johnson:



The veteran played with the starting unit in place of Emmanuel Moseley who was out.



MyCole Pruitt:



The free agent acquisition from Tennessee made his first reception since returning Monday after missing the majority of training camp with an ankle injury. Lance hit Pruitt in the left flat while rolling to his left.



Injuries:



Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), and Trent Williams (knee swelling) were held out of practice. It was unclear if the knee injury for Williams was suffered when he banged it before limping off the field Monday.



