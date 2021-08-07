Observations from Day 8 of 49ers training camp

After an off-day on Thursday, the 49ers returned to practice today. Here is what stood out during the 49ers’ eighth practice of training camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo:

Garoppolo completed seven of his 11 pass attempts and had a typical Jimmy Garoppolo performance. His best throw of the day was a 20-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a post on the left side of the offense to convert a third and long situation. Garoppolo also had a nice gain on the ground after choosing to pull the ball down on a bootleg to his right once he saw his receivers were all covered.

Trey Lance:

Lance started the day strong, hitting on his first six pass attempts, but would struggle toward the end of the session to finish the day 8-13.

Lance’s best throw of the day came on his first attempt of the team period when he found Travis Benjamin deep for a gain of about 35-yards. He would also pull the ball down and scramble for a couple of big gains.

On the downside, fumbled exchanges with running backs have dogged Lance throughout camp. Today was no exception as this occurred twice, the first resulting in a defensive touchdown. This needs to get cleaned up quickly.

Ambry Thomas:

The rookie cornerback fared very well during one-on-one drills. On Thomas’ first rep, he locked down Jauan Jennings. He would follow that impressive play by doing the same to Deebo Samuel a short time later.

Deommodore Lenoir:

The fifth-round selection impressed during one-on-one drills. Lenoir first matched up with Brandon Aiyuk and had very tight coverage despite allowing the reception on a short hitch route. On his next rep, Lenoir would get the best of Richie James to force an incompletion.

Jimmie Ward:

The veteran safety was excellent in coverage in one-on-one drills. Ward completely locked up Jalen Hurd on his first rep and had tight coverage on Deebo Samuel, who ran an in-breaking route on the next play. On the final play of the period, Ward would get beat off the line by Jauan Jennings who ran a fade route.

Dee Ford:

After missing the final 15 games last season, Ford continues to have a strong camp. He took part in a number of plays during the 11-on-11 period and beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack before McGlinchey would get the better of the matchup on the next play.

Kevin Givens:

The defensive tackle put good pressure on Trey Lance. In a game it would have likely been a sack, and he continues to look good in the middle of the 49ers’ defensive line.

Marcell Harris:

Harris is working to make the transition from safety to linebacker in this training camp. He made a nice play to come up and stop Jauan Jennings for no gain on a throw to the left flat from Trey Lance.

Emmanuel Moseley:

Making his first appearance of training camp after coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Moseley would jump right in with the starting defense during team drills and would be targeted on the second snap of the session. On the play, Deebo Samuel would run a 10-yard out and looked to be open until Moseley was able to make up the ground to knock the ball away.

Jalen Hurd:

Hurd continues to make strides as he looks to finally stay healthy. Today he reeled in a throw from Nate Sudfeld on a curl route for his first reception since training camp in 2019.

Josh Rosen:

Continues to struggle in his competition with Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback role. After opening with a nice throw to Deebo Samuel after avoiding pressure, Rosen would skip the ball on a short slant to Travis Benjamin. It’s hard to believe he was selected in the top 10 of the draft back in 2018.

Nick Bosa:

Still limited to only individual work. The only contact for Bosa so far through camp has been with the sled and blocking dummies.

Arik Armstead:

Was held out of practice, and according to head coach Kyle Shanahan is day to day due to an issue with his groin.

Samson Ebukam, Zach Kerr, Kentavius Street:

All three were held out of practice for a maintenance day.

Jaquiski Tartt:

First, the good news: The 49ers removed Tartt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The bad news is that Tartt was subsequently placed on the active PUP list. He has yet to participate in any practices during camp.



