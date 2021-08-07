Observations from Day 8 of 49ers training camp

Posted By on August 6, 2021

San Francisco 49ers Trey Sermon, left, dances with Elijah Mitchell, right, as they entertain the fans during an NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

After an off-day on Thursday, the 49ers returned to practice today. Here is what stood out during the 49ers’ eighth practice of training camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo:

Garoppolo completed seven of his 11 pass attempts and had a typical Jimmy Garoppolo performance. His best throw of the day was a 20-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a post on the left side of the offense to convert a third and long situation. Garoppolo also had a nice gain on the ground after choosing to pull the ball down on a bootleg to his right once he saw his receivers were all covered.

Trey Lance:

Lance started the day strong, hitting on his first six pass attempts, but would struggle toward the end of the session to finish the day 8-13.

Lance’s best throw of the day came on his first attempt of the team period when he found Travis Benjamin deep for a gain of about 35-yards. He would also pull the ball down and scramble for a couple of big gains.

On the downside, fumbled exchanges with running backs have dogged Lance throughout camp. Today was no exception as this occurred twice, the first resulting in a defensive touchdown. This needs to get cleaned up quickly.

Ambry Thomas:

The rookie cornerback fared very well during one-on-one drills. On Thomas’ first rep, he locked down Jauan Jennings. He would follow that impressive play by doing the same to Deebo Samuel a short time later.

Deommodore Lenoir:

The fifth-round selection impressed during one-on-one drills. Lenoir first matched up with Brandon Aiyuk and had very tight coverage despite allowing the reception on a short hitch route. On his next rep, Lenoir would get the best of Richie James to force an incompletion.

Jimmie Ward:

The veteran safety was excellent in coverage in one-on-one drills. Ward completely locked up Jalen Hurd on his first rep and had tight coverage on Deebo Samuel, who ran an in-breaking route on the next play. On the final play of the period, Ward would get beat off the line by Jauan Jennings who ran a fade route.

Dee Ford:

After missing the final 15 games last season, Ford continues to have a strong camp. He took part in a number of plays during the 11-on-11 period and beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack before McGlinchey would get the better of the matchup on the next play.

Kevin Givens:

The defensive tackle put good pressure on Trey Lance. In a game it would have likely been a sack, and he continues to look good in the middle of the 49ers’ defensive line.

Marcell Harris:

Harris is working to make the transition from safety to linebacker in this training camp. He made a nice play to come up and stop Jauan Jennings for no gain on a throw to the left flat from Trey Lance.

Emmanuel Moseley:

Making his first appearance of training camp after coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Moseley would jump right in with the starting defense during team drills and would be targeted on the second snap of the session. On the play, Deebo Samuel would run a 10-yard out and looked to be open until Moseley was able to make up the ground to knock the ball away.

Jalen Hurd: 

Hurd continues to make strides as he looks to finally stay healthy. Today he reeled in a throw from Nate Sudfeld on a curl route for his first reception since training camp in 2019.

Josh Rosen:

Continues to struggle in his competition with Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback role. After opening with a nice throw to Deebo Samuel after avoiding pressure, Rosen would skip the ball on a short slant to Travis Benjamin. It’s hard to believe he was selected in the top 10 of the draft back in 2018.

Nick Bosa:

Still limited to only individual work. The only contact for Bosa so far through camp has been with the sled and blocking dummies.

Arik Armstead:

Was held out of practice, and according to head coach Kyle Shanahan is day to day due to an issue with his groin.

Samson Ebukam, Zach Kerr, Kentavius Street:

All three were held out of practice for a maintenance day.

Jaquiski Tartt:

First, the good news: The 49ers removed Tartt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The bad news is that Tartt was subsequently placed on the active PUP list. He has yet to participate in any practices during camp.

Jack Hammer is a lifelong 49ers fan who shares insights on the team, and leads discussion on all football and team topics. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackHammer_NFL and subscribe to his YouTube Channel, YouTube.com/c/JackHammer49.

This article has 3 Comments

    1. Thank you, Scooter.

      Hufanga is coming on. I should have included him in today’s write up.

      He did a nice job of stopping Lance on a zone-read, and had a couple of nice pops on running backs in the hole. He’s best when he’s around the line of scrimmage.

      Reply

      1. Thanks Jack. I know Harris has been getting reps at LB – is Hufanga as well? Or is he still more a safety even when playing closer to the LOS?

        I could see him playing more like a LB/ S hybrid for the 49ers. I like him. Playmaker.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *