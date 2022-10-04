Overreaction Tuesday: Jimmy Garoppolo is back!

Every game during the NFL season is followed up with overreactions from fans and media pundits. If the home team loses there’s blame that must be levied, and after wins everything is rosy.

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The win moves the 49ers into first place in the NFC West by virtue of their 2-0 record division record.

Here are some of the best overreactions I’ve encountered following the 49ers big win.

Jimmy Garoppolo is back!

Jimmy Garoppolo sets the limit of the 49ers’ offense. His primary role is to facilitate the offense by getting the ball into the hands of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk and letting them do the work.

The 49ers’ most explosive offensive play, Garoppolo’s 57-yard touchdown pass was a perfect example of this. The throw from Garoppolo was only five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, Samuel did the rest after making the catch.

Garoppolo completed 16 passes on Monday night, nine of them at or behind the line of scrimmage.

On throws beyond ten yards, Garoppolo was 2-6. Among the misses was a poorly thrown deep shot down the left sideline to Charlie Woerner and an overthrow of Jauan Jennings.

Although Garoppolo missed some big-play opportunities, his performance on Monday night was exactly what the 49ers need from him this season.

With the defense playing at historic levels, Garoppolo just needs to be smart and not lose the game by turning the ball over or stepping out the back of the endzone.

If Garoppolo can stack together games like Monday night, the 49ers will play deep into January.

The 49ers’ defense is elite.

This statement is correct.

The 2022 49ers defense is the most fun to watch of any team since the 1994 Super Bowl team with Deion Sanders.

Through the first four weeks of the season, San Francisco’s defense has allowed only 37 points. Each of the last three opponents has been held under ten points.

In addition, the defense has yet to allow a touchdown in the first half this season. On Monday night they became the first team to keep the Rams out of the endzone since Seattle pulled it off in December of 2020.

What makes the 49ers’ defense so good is they have playmakers at all three levels.

Nick Bosa registered two sacks against the Rams, bringing his season total to six. He has recorded at least one sack in each of the 49ers first four games, making him the first in franchise history to accomplish this feat.

Samson Ebukam joined Bosa with a pair of sacks on Stafford, including a forced fumble that was recovered by Kerry Hyder.

Charles Omenihu, Hassan Ridgeway, and Deommodore Lenoir each registered their first sacks of the season.

At the second level, Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner form arguably the best linebacker duo in the NFL.

On Monday night, Greenlaw led all San Francisco defenders with 15 tackles and Warner was next with nine.

The backend of the defense is led by Talanoa Hufanga. The second-year safety recorded his second interception on Monday night, taking it 52 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Hufanga and fellow safety Tashaun Gipson have combined for three interceptions. This ties them for the most in a season from the safety position since Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017.

On the outside, Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward give DeMeco Ryans a pair of shutdown corners.

Going back to the historical ranking of this defense compared to others in recent 49ers history.

The current unit has held opposing offenses to only 3.8 yards per play. The best mark set by the great defenses in 1994, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2019 was 4.7 yards per play.

Notes:

The 32-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson Jr. was the longest of his career.

Deebo Samuel registered his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. It was the tenth time in his career he’s gone over the century mark.

The 49ers won their 51st game on Monday Night Football, tying them for most all-time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was also San Francisco’s sixth consecutive win at Levi’s Stadium.