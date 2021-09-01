49ers announce initial practice squad and other roster moves

The roster carousel continues to turn for the 49ers. San Francisco cut down to their initial 53-man roster yesterday, and had a league-high three players claimed off waivers. The players who were claimed included wide receiver Nsimba Webster by Chicago, rookie linebacker Justin Hilliard by the New York Giants, and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley by Seattle.



Once the waiver process was completed, the attention shifted to filling out their practice squad. Per NFL rules, each team is allowed to carry up to 16 players with up to six of them being vested veterans. The 49ers are also eligible to have one additional player due to participating in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.



Practice squad players are eligible to sign to the active roster during the season and also can each be promoted twice on game days without having to clear waivers before being returned to the practice squad.



The 49ers announced the following 13 players who were with the team during training camp to their initial practice squad:



QB Nate Sudfeld



FB Josh Hokit



TE Jordan Matthews



WR Travis Benjamin



WR River Cracraft



OL Corbin Kaufusi



OL Colton McKivitz



OL Alfredo Gutierrez* (NFL’s International Pathway Program)



OG Senio Kelemete



DL Alex Barrett



DL Darrion Daniels



LB Elijah Sullivan



S Jared Mayden



In other roster news, the 49ers signed C/G Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster and placed CB Davontae Harris and DT Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve. Also, wide receiver Richie James cleared waivers and was placed on the 49ers injured reserve list.



Jack Hammer is a lifelong 49ers fan who shares insights on the team, and leads discussion on all football and team topics. Follow Jack on Twitter @JackHammer_NFL and subscribe to his YouTube Channel, YouTube.com/c/JackHammer49.