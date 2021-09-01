49ers announce initial practice squad and other roster moves

San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64 )in action during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

The roster carousel continues to turn for the 49ers. San Francisco cut down to their initial 53-man roster yesterday, and had a league-high three players claimed off waivers. The players who were claimed included wide receiver Nsimba Webster by Chicago, rookie linebacker Justin Hilliard by the New York Giants, and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley by Seattle.


Once the waiver process was completed, the attention shifted to filling out their practice squad. Per NFL rules, each team is allowed to carry up to 16 players with up to six of them being vested veterans. The 49ers are also eligible to have one additional player due to participating in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.


Practice squad players are eligible to sign to the active roster during the season and also can each be promoted twice on game days without having to clear waivers before being returned to the practice squad.


The 49ers announced the following 13 players who were with the team during training camp to their initial practice squad:


QB Nate Sudfeld


FB Josh Hokit


TE Jordan Matthews


WR Travis Benjamin


WR River Cracraft


OL Corbin Kaufusi


OL Colton McKivitz


OL Alfredo Gutierrez* (NFL’s International Pathway Program)


OG Senio Kelemete


DL Alex Barrett


DL Darrion Daniels


LB Elijah Sullivan


S Jared Mayden


In other roster news, the 49ers signed C/G Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster and placed CB Davontae Harris and DT Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve. Also, wide receiver Richie James cleared waivers and was placed on the 49ers injured reserve list.


  1. Thanks for the updates. I’m very ready for the season to start and excited to see it unfold. I think they are going to be very good this year.

