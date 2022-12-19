49ers Mailbag: Is a Trey Lance trade looming?

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West and are on a seven game winning streak. Currently the third seed in the NFC, one game behind Minnesota, the Niners are assured at least one home playoff game for the first time since 2019.

With the team having a mini-bye due to playing on Thursday night, now is the perfect time to answer some fan questions.

Some terrific topics were brought up, including the performance of Jimmie Ward, the potential of trading Trey Lance and many others.

Cameron Britton, @CameronBrittonH – “Where would you rate Jimmie Ward’s performance now compared to when he first started this season?”

There’s no question Jimmie Ward struggled in the early part of his season. The veteran safety had missed the season’s first several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in training camp.

When he was ready to return, his return was met with a change from free safety to nickelback. Ward’s first start coming against Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes certainly didn’t help matters either.

Over the first three weeks, Ward allowed a passer rating of 120 and a completion percentage of 80.

Ward has completely turned his season around since. Over the last five weeks, the passer rating allowed has dropped to 48.44 and a 62.5 percent completion rate.

In addition to the strong performance in coverage, Ward has done a terrific job of helping the 49ers run defense.

Greg Thames, @ontheriverfilms – “So far this season, who are your 49ers’ offensive and defensive MVPs?”

My 49ers’ offensive MVP is Christian McCaffrey. This might be a surprise considering he wasn’t on the team for the first six weeks. However, the acquisition of McCaffrey in a trade with Carolina has wholly changed the offense’s performance.

Over the first seven weeks, the 49ers were averaging 20.7 points per game. In seven weeks with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, San Francisco has averaged 27.6 points. The running back has averaged 116.9 yards and a touchdown over this time.

The 49ers’ defensive MVP is Nick Bosa. Bosa has already tied his career high in sacks with 15.5. In addition, the defensive ends 38 quarterback hits lead the league.

Apart from their blowout loss to Kansas City, the 49ers’ defense has allowed just 11.5 points per game with Bosa in the starting lineup.

Wiseguy, @wiseguyinsider – “Can the 49ers secure a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance to recoup some draft capital since they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy?”

As impressive as Brock Purdy has been in his first three starts, trading Trey Lance this offseason would not be an intelligent decision for San Francisco.

Having a quarterback on a rookie salary creates great cap flexibility for creating the best roster possible. Lance and Purdy will carry a combined cap hit in 2023 of slightly under $10.2 million. That’s about a quarter of what the top quarterbacks around the league are making now.

The Niners’ best bet is to roll the ball out and let the two quarterbacks compete for the starting job throughout the offseason. The competition will make both better. Let the best man win.

BigBlocksports, @BigBlockSports – “Is Danny Gray hurt or not good?

So far, the answer is both.

Known for his speed in college, the rookie has been dealing with hamstring injuries off and on throughout the season.

San Francisco covets toughness in its wide receivers. They must prove themselves as run blockers before finding a role in the offense.

Through the first 14 games, Gray has been on the field for only 64 offensive snaps. He has seven total targets and one reception for ten yards.

Ezra Pound, @Ezra1Pound – “Why is Roger Craig not in the Hall of Fame?”

This is a question that 49ers fans ask every year when the new Hall of Fame inductees are announced in the run-up to the Super Bowl. After all, Craig made history in 1985 when he became the first player to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

The truth is Craig’s accomplishment is already on display in the Hall of Fame.

I believe the sticking point for Craig is his rushing numbers. Over an 11-year career, he reached 1,000 yards rushing only three times. In fact, in the other eight seasons, he never cracked 900 yards.

Craig’s overall body of work should eventually get him into Canton, but it will be an uphill battle.