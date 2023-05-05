49ers Mailbag: What Trey Lance needs to do be the starting quarterback

The NFL draft is in our rear-view mirror and rookie minicamp for the 49ers isn’t set to kick off until next Friday making this the perfect opportunity to finally get outside and check the mailbag.

What does Trey Lance need to do to take the starting quarterback job? Do you see any scenario where the 49ers don’t lose, and Lance doesn’t get benched when Brock Purdy comes back? – Cody Pilgrim, @CodyPilgrim 8

The biggest issues for Lance during his first two seasons in San Francisco have been lack of accuracy and consistency.

Lance has all the potential in the world, and with Brock Purdy out while recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, the door is open for the former first round pick to take over. He needs to go out and leave no doubt in the minds of his coaches and teammates that he deserves the starting job.

This is what we saw from Brock Purdy during the regular season. The rookie came in and instead of the offensive production slowing down, it improved to levels not before seen in Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with San Francisco.

It’s clear Lance has more than enough arm strength to hit every throw in the 49ers playbook. In addition to the big downfield throws, he needs to show he can consistently make the underneath throws which help keep the offense flowing.

Regarding the second question, it’s hard to imagine Kyle Shanahan pulling Lance off the field in favor of Purdy if the 49ers are winning and the quarterback is playing well. That would go against what we have seen over the last six seasons.

Are Jaylon Moore and Ambry Thomas on the hot seat? – Andrew H, @ahredsox

Yes.

Thomas saw his snaps reduced from 333 during his rookie campaign to just 41 this past season. The addition of Darrell Luter Jr. in round five seems to be targeted at forcing Thomas to earn his roster spot in 2023.

For Moore, the 49ers didn’t add any offensive linemen during the draft however they added veterans Jon Feliciano and Matt Pryor during free agency.

The addition of Feliciano, an interior offensive lineman, could signal a move to right tackle for Spencer Burford.

What is the point of rookie minicamp? Does Trey Lance show up to help the rookies? What does rookie minicamp look like? Can you walk us through that process? – Greg Thames, @ontheriverfilms

Rookie minicamp is for the new players to get their feet wet.

All the 49ers 2023 draft picks, new undrafted free agent signing, undrafted free agent tryouts, injured veteran players, veteran tryout players and select first year players get to work at the team’s facility.

Rookie minicamp looks just like any other practice. Players start with stretching before moving to individual work. From there the quarterback(s) work on throwing routes to the receivers and tight ends with a short team or 7-on-7 session to wrap up the day.

What’s your favorite 49ers draft pick and why? – CG Ruthless, @cgruthless1

I felt like the 49ers did a good job of acquiring players who can provide depth to their roster now while developing into larger roles in a season or two.

The one position player who has the potential to crack the starting lineup this year is linebacker Dee Winters.

San Francisco is set with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, however the departure of Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency leaves an opening.

For Winters to fill the hole, the rookie will need to beat out veterans Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

With the lack of draft picks on the defensive line, especially on the edge, do you see a guy like undrafted free agent Spencer Waege making a run at the 53-man roster? – Mike Finn, @IceCreamJudas5

It’s going to be very difficult for any of the undrafted free agents to make the 49ers final roster. The team already has so many talented players across the board.

At defensive end they have veterans Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell, Kerry Hyder, Austin Bryant, Alex Barrett and just added Robert Beal Jr. in round five.

On the inside they have Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, T.Y. McGill, and Kalia Davis.

That’s 13 solid players for a group where they usually only keep 9-11 on the active roster.