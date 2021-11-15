49ers – Rams live blog

Posted By on November 15, 2021

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the 49ers were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

This is the live blog for the 49ers Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis throughout the game.

4:58 DL Charles Onemihu, acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans on November 2 is active for the first time tonight. The 49ers are looking for a spark with their pass rush.

4:54 Rookie Jaylon Moore will be making his first start at right tackle tonight in place of Mike McGlinchey. Switching sides is never easy, and the Rams pass rushers will provide a big test.

4:07 The loss of Robert Woods could be a big blog to the Rams offense. Woods is a solid run blocker which has allowed Sean McVay to transition to using 11 personnel, 1 running back and 1 tight end, more than in the past. It will be interesting to see how the Rams adjust to account for this loss in their offense.

3:57 Inactive for the Rams tonight: WR Robert Woods, QB Bryce Perkins, CB Dont’e Deayon, OLB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr, TE Brycen Hopkins

3:48 Inactive for the 49ers tonight: WR Dre Kirkpatrick, RB JaMycal Hasty, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst

3:15 The 49ers have elevated safety Tony Jefferson II from their practice squad for tonight’s game. The team also officially placed WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson on the Injured Reserve list.

