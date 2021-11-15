49ers – Rams live blog

This is the live blog for the 49ers Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis throughout the game.

4:58 DL Charles Onemihu, acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans on November 2 is active for the first time tonight. The 49ers are looking for a spark with their pass rush.

4:54 Rookie Jaylon Moore will be making his first start at right tackle tonight in place of Mike McGlinchey. Switching sides is never easy, and the Rams pass rushers will provide a big test.

4:07 The loss of Robert Woods could be a big blog to the Rams offense. Woods is a solid run blocker which has allowed Sean McVay to transition to using 11 personnel, 1 running back and 1 tight end, more than in the past. It will be interesting to see how the Rams adjust to account for this loss in their offense.

3:57 Inactive for the Rams tonight: WR Robert Woods, QB Bryce Perkins, CB Dont’e Deayon, OLB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr, TE Brycen Hopkins

3:48 Inactive for the 49ers tonight: WR Dre Kirkpatrick, RB JaMycal Hasty, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst

3:15 The 49ers have elevated safety Tony Jefferson II from their practice squad for tonight’s game. The team also officially placed WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson on the Injured Reserve list.