49ers vs. Eagles Live Blog

This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.

10:30 49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Drake Jackson, Ty Davis-Price, Nick Zakelj, Ross Dwelley, Ambry Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo

10:45 Eagles inactives: Ian Book, Josiah Scott, Trey Sermon, Anthony Harris, Kyron Johnson, Josh Sills

10:50 Here are my five keys to a 49ers victory today.

11:50 Took a walk around the stadium concourse to get the feel of things. This is definitely not a similar atmosphere to SoFi Stadium last year. Saw an Eagles fan jump in front of a guy wearing a 49ers jeresey and scream “E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES” in his face.