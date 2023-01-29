49ers vs. Eagles Live Blog

Posted By on January 29, 2023

This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.

10:30 49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Drake Jackson, Ty Davis-Price, Nick Zakelj, Ross Dwelley, Ambry Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo

10:45 Eagles inactives: Ian Book, Josiah Scott, Trey Sermon, Anthony Harris, Kyron Johnson, Josh Sills

10:50 Here are my five keys to a 49ers victory today. 

11:50 Took a walk around the stadium concourse to get the feel of things. This is definitely not a similar atmosphere to SoFi Stadium last year. Saw an Eagles fan jump in front of a guy wearing a 49ers jeresey and scream “E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES” in his face. 

