Five free agents the 49ers should consider adding this season

The trade deadline has come and gone, however there are several solid free agent options available who can help the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has only $6.118 million in cap space available.

Regardless, these are five players I think San Francisco should target to enhance their roster.

1.) Odell Beckham Jr. – Wide Receiver

Beckham is the biggest name on the free agent market, and the 49ers have a thing for going after shiny objects.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday the 49ers would consider adding the veteran receiver to their roster.

Signing Beckham makes sense for several reasons.

The 49ers currently are tied for the highest pass drop rate in the NFL. Deebo Samuel has dropped seven passes and Jauan Jennings has dropped five. Beckham had a total of three drops over the last two seasons.

Beckham would add a downfield element to that is currently missing in the Niners passing game. They tried to address this during the draft with the selection of Danny Gray. However, the rookie wide receiver has played only 33 offensive snaps and has zero catches on just six targets.

Finally, Beckham was dominant for the Rams during the 2021 postseason. He provided Matthew Stafford with a play maker opposite Cooper Kupp. It’s very likely the Rams would not have beaten the 49ers in the NFC Championship game without the addition of Beckham.

2.) Will Fuller – Wide Receiver

A former first-round pick of the Houston Texans, Fuller was productive. During five seasons in Houston and one in Miami, 165 of the veteran’s 213 receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown.

Last year Fuller suffered a thumb injury in week four which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

While a PED suspension wiped out the end of his 2021 season and raises some red flags, Fullers speed and sure hands would be a welcome addition to the 49ers passing game.

3.) Sheldon Richardson – Defensive Tackle

Javon Kinlaw continues to miss time with a knee injury, he’s already been ruled out for Monday’s game against Arizona in Mexico City. Fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead also continues to be a question mark as he tries to return from foot and ankle injuries.

With those two out, the 49ers have turned to several backups to fill the void. Richardson provides a solid veteran option.

Although he has bounced around, Richardson has been a consistent performer both against the run and getting after the quarterback.

4.) Ndamukong Suh – Defensive Tackle

Suh would help the interior of the Niners defensive line as well. He recorded 12 sacks over the last two seasons with Tampa Bay and 71 tackles.

At 35, Suh may want one final opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring.

5.) Kevin King – Cornerback

San Francisco’s secondary suffered a blow when Jason Verrett tore his achilles tendon in practice last week.

While the injury didn’t force any changes to the starting lineup, adding a veteran to the back end of the 49ers defense would be a positive move.

The 49ers secondary was at its best this season with Deommodore Lenoir playing in the slot. However, Lenoir was forced to move to the outside when Emmanuel Moseley was lost for the season.

As a result, Jimmy Ward has been playing in the slot. Ward is a solid safety and currently the best option. The issue is Ward struggles to cover receivers from the slot which limits the coverage options for DeMeco Ryans.

Adding King would allow the 49ers to move Lenoir back inside with King coming in on obvious passing downs.