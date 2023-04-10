2023 49ers Mock Draft, 1.0

The NFL draft is just a little over two weeks away. The 49ers may not have a pick until No. 99 overall, but that doesn’t make them any less intriguing.
San Francisco enters the draft with one of the deepest rosters in the league, yet they have a few areas to strengthen with their 11 selections.
Here is my first 49ers mock draft of 2023.
Round 3, No. 99 – Jammie Robinson, Safety, Florida State
Robinson gives the 49ers a safety of the future. Robinson is a tremendous tackler who can line up deep, down in the box, or in the slot.
Round 3, No. 101 – Wanya Morris, Tackle, Oklahoma
Morris has the movement skills Shanahan looks for and has greatly improved in pass protection during his collegiate career. He will provide stiff competition at right tackle for Colton McKivitz.
Round 3, No. 102 – Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU
Despite being one of the shortest corners in the draft, the 5’8” Hodges-Tomlinson broke up 28 passes and intercepted five others over the last three seasons.
Round 5, No. 155 – Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
Fehoko is a cousin of Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea. The Spartan is a powerful rusher who finished 2022 with 66 total pressures. He recorded 26 sacks over the last three seasons.
Round 5, No. 164 – Kobi Turner, DT, Wake Forest
San Francisco is stacked along the defensive line but the value here is too good to pass up.
Turner was terrific against the run while also showing the ability to generate pressure on the pass rush. He generated 27 hurries last season to go along with three sacks and four passes batted down.
Round 5, No. 173 – Marte Mapu, S/LB, Sacramento State
Mapu played safety for the Hornets but projects as a linebacker in the NFL making him San Francisco’s “type.” Fred Warner and Demetrius Flanigan- Fowles both played safety in college before transitioning to linebacker for the 49ers.
Round 6, No. 216 – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
Latu is a bit of a project as a blocker, but his strong hands and ability to run through tackles could be an upgrade over Charlie Woerner.
Round 7, No 222 – Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA
This is a potential replacement for Jauan Jennings who is playing on a one-year deal.
At 6’5”, Bobo’s size and large catch radius can be a matchup problem for defensive backs. He isn’t afraid to go over the middle and is a solid blocker in the run game.
Round 7, No 247 – Jacob Slade, DT, Michigan State
Slade led all Big Ten interior defenders in pressures during the 2021 season and declared for the NFL draft before deciding to return to school.
In 2022, Slade was limited to just eight games due to injury.
Round 7, No. 253 – Kahlef Hailassie, Cornerback, Western Kentucky
Hailassie began his collegiate career at Oregon before transferring to Western Kentucky.
In two seasons with the Hilltoppers, Hailassie recorded four interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles, and 12 tackles for loss.
During his pro day workout the cornerback showed off his change of direction by posting some of the quickest numbers of any defensive back in the shuttle and three-cone drill.
Round 7, No. 255 – Max Duggan, Quarterback, TCU
Considering all the questions they’ve had at quarterback, taking a swing late on Duggan makes a lot of sense for the 49ers.
Duggan is coming off a season which saw him win the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best college quarterback. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and led TCU to a berth in the championship game with a win over former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad.
Thanks, Jack.
That’s a strong 1.0 mock draft haul.
I especially like the two regional guys, Fehoko and Mapu.
These two players are very active and physical.
The Duggan pick would be a nice piece as well. Jammie Robinson is a ball’r and would be a very good fit for the 49ers.
You seem satisfied with the current OL situation?
This is a good mock, and it makes a strong case for keeping all 11 picks.
Sorry, Jack.
I whiffed on OL Morris.
I love Hodges-Tomlinson but I would rather see that pick be an Edge rusher. If Zach Harrison lasts to the 9ers picks I would love him at that spot. As much as I like Hodges-Tomlison I don’t thin CB is a top 3 need. Even if they get Harrison I would still pick Fehoko in the 5th round. I bet the 9ers double up at Edge. I like Mapu, he will probably start out on the P.S. or special teams but I could see him starting within 3 years. I like Slade if he can return to his 21 level he could become a 3rd down inside rush specialist. Lastly I really like Duggan he Like Purdy last year really should be drafted sooner than the 7th round.