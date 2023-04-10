2023 49ers Mock Draft, 1.0

The NFL draft is just a little over two weeks away. The 49ers may not have a pick until No. 99 overall, but that doesn’t make them any less intriguing.

San Francisco enters the draft with one of the deepest rosters in the league, yet they have a few areas to strengthen with their 11 selections.

Here is my first 49ers mock draft of 2023.

Round 3, No. 99 – Jammie Robinson, Safety, Florida State

Robinson gives the 49ers a safety of the future. Robinson is a tremendous tackler who can line up deep, down in the box, or in the slot.

Round 3, No. 101 – Wanya Morris, Tackle, Oklahoma

Morris has the movement skills Shanahan looks for and has greatly improved in pass protection during his collegiate career. He will provide stiff competition at right tackle for Colton McKivitz.

Round 3, No. 102 – Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU

Despite being one of the shortest corners in the draft, the 5’8” Hodges-Tomlinson broke up 28 passes and intercepted five others over the last three seasons.

Round 5, No. 155 – Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

Fehoko is a cousin of Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea. The Spartan is a powerful rusher who finished 2022 with 66 total pressures. He recorded 26 sacks over the last three seasons.

Round 5, No. 164 – Kobi Turner, DT, Wake Forest

San Francisco is stacked along the defensive line but the value here is too good to pass up.

Turner was terrific against the run while also showing the ability to generate pressure on the pass rush. He generated 27 hurries last season to go along with three sacks and four passes batted down.

Round 5, No. 173 – Marte Mapu, S/LB, Sacramento State

Mapu played safety for the Hornets but projects as a linebacker in the NFL making him San Francisco’s “type.” Fred Warner and Demetrius Flanigan- Fowles both played safety in college before transitioning to linebacker for the 49ers.

Round 6, No. 216 – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Latu is a bit of a project as a blocker, but his strong hands and ability to run through tackles could be an upgrade over Charlie Woerner.

Round 7, No 222 – Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA

This is a potential replacement for Jauan Jennings who is playing on a one-year deal.

At 6’5”, Bobo’s size and large catch radius can be a matchup problem for defensive backs. He isn’t afraid to go over the middle and is a solid blocker in the run game.

Round 7, No 247 – Jacob Slade, DT, Michigan State

Slade led all Big Ten interior defenders in pressures during the 2021 season and declared for the NFL draft before deciding to return to school.

In 2022, Slade was limited to just eight games due to injury.

Round 7, No. 253 – Kahlef Hailassie, Cornerback, Western Kentucky

Hailassie began his collegiate career at Oregon before transferring to Western Kentucky.

In two seasons with the Hilltoppers, Hailassie recorded four interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles, and 12 tackles for loss.

During his pro day workout the cornerback showed off his change of direction by posting some of the quickest numbers of any defensive back in the shuttle and three-cone drill.

Round 7, No. 255 – Max Duggan, Quarterback, TCU

Considering all the questions they’ve had at quarterback, taking a swing late on Duggan makes a lot of sense for the 49ers.

Duggan is coming off a season which saw him win the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best college quarterback. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and led TCU to a berth in the championship game with a win over former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad.