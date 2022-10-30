49ers – Rams Live Blog

This is the live blog for the 49ers week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.

12:00 49ers inactives today: Kyle Juszczyk, Arik Armstead, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Jauan Jennings, Jason Verrett, Kemoko Turay

12:40 The 49ers have four tight ends active today with Tyler Kroft returning to the lineup and only five wide receivers. This may be the sign of a return to a run heavy game plan from Kyle Shanahan.

12:52 Ross Dwelley is lining up at fullback in place of Kyle Juszczyk who is inactive.

No changes on defense from last week. Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward are lined up on the outside and Jimmie Ward is in the slot.

1:08 This game is very interesting. How does Kyle Shanahan get at least 20 points out of an offense missing Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk and Jauan Jennings today? Think it will take at least that to get the win today.

1:24 49ers have won the toss and deferred. They will start on defense.

1:28 Terrific start for the 49ers defense as they force a quick three and out.

Samson Ebukam with a tackle for loss on first down, followed by an incompletion on a screen, then another screen is stopped for a loss of one by Oren Burks.

1:34 The 49ers open up with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield together. They pick up a couple of first downs before the drive stalls.

Garoppolo had Ray-Ray McCloud open on a deep post, but the pass was slightly underthrown which allowed the Rams defender to close and knock the ball away. Jalen Ramsey batted away the third down pass intended for George Kittle.

1:41 Rams have driven from their own 12 to the 49ers 37. The only big play was a 20-yard completion from Stafford to Kupp on the first play. The rest has come on short runs and underneath throws.

Charvarius Ward went down and has been replaced by Ambry Thomas.

1:51 Matthew Stafford finishes the drive with a touchdown on a boot to his right.

The 49ers defense put up a terrific fight, forcing the Rams to run eight plays inside the ten. Holding penalties by Ambry Thomas and Ward provided the additional chances.

49ers 0 Rams 7

1:56 Trent Williams opens the 49ers second possession by jumping offsides. Typical mistake for this offense.

On the final play of the first quarter George Kittle takes a screen from Jimmy Garoppolo for a gain of nine.

2:02 Christian McCaffrey responds with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

That drive was all McCaffrey and Kittle. Two plays before the touchdown, Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle down the left seam for a gain of 23.

Now the defense needs to get a stop.

2:13 Just like a week ago, they can’t do it.

Los Angeles goes 75 yards in nine plays, the touchdown coming when Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp from 16 yards out.

Kupp beat the coverage of linebacker Oren Burks on the play.

Jimmie Ward was replaced in the slot by Deommodore Lenoir two plays earlier.

The Rams have been methodical on both of their scoring drives with a number of screens and underneath throws.

2:36 The 49ers offense goes 52-yards on 11 plays, settling for 29-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

A personal foul penalty on Taylor Rapp helped get the ball across midfield, but the Rams pass rush did a good job of once again getting to Jimmy Garoppolo. Leonard Floyd has been in the backfield repeatedly.

49ers 10 Rams 14

2:40 The Rams run into the middle of the line a couple times to close out the half.

2:58 Christian McCaffrey rips off a gain of 25 on a run around the left side to open the second half. From there the offense can’t do anything and waste a timeout in the process because they couldn’t get the proper personnel on the field.

Garoppolo is almost picked off by Jalen Ramsey on second down, then sacked by Greg Gaines on third down.

Gaines dominated in the NFC Championship game and is playing well again today.

3:09 The 49ers defense gets a stop. They finally got some pressure on Matthew Stafford leading to an incompletion.

Los Angeles is picking up good yardage with runs into the middle on first down, making it easier to dink and dunk their way down the field.

They got greedy on first down though and Stafford overthrew Kupp. A short run on second down helped set up the pressure.

3:21 Jimmy Garoppolo with a nice throw and Christian McCaffrey with a terrific catch give the 49ers their first lead of the game.

Garoppolo’s first read wasn’t open and the offensive line gave him time to find McCaffrey running up the left side.

That was a nice drive from Kyle Shanahan as well. Nearly every play showed the same formation and motion pre-snap which helped keep the Rams defense off balance.

49ers 17 Rams 14

3:26 A quick three and out for the defense.

They key on the last two possessions has been success on first down which has helped the pass rush get going. A three-yard run by Ronnie Rivers was followed by an incomplete pass to Tyler Higbee with tight coverage by Oren Burks.

On third and seven Fred Warner gets to Stafford and brings him down for the 49ers first sack of the game.

3:31 The third quarter comes to a close with a Garoppolo screen pass to Christian McCaffrey for a gain of seven yards up the right sideline. McCaffrey is hit out of bounds, giving the 49ers a free 15-yards.

49ers will start the fourth quarter at the Rams 36.

49ers 17 Rams 14

3:36 McCaffrey with a 24 yard burst through the middle of the line gets the ball down to the one. He punches it in from there on the next play.

McCaffrey was worth every one of those draft picks the 49ers gave up to acquire him.

49ers 24 Rams 14

3:46 The 49ers defense gives up a first down, but Allen Robinson gets called for taunting to push the Rams back.

On third down, Tyler Higbee had a shot at a big gain but couldn’t hold on to the ball.

That was an interesting play. The 49ers had Charvarius Ward follow the receiver into the slot. They had that side covered well, but the tight end broke free running from the other side.

3:53 Jimmy Garoppolo puts this game away. First, he hits Ross Dwelley deep down the left sideline for a gain of 56. Next, he rolls to his left after a play fake and gets the ball to George Kittle in the back left of the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown.

49ers 31 Rams 14

4:08 49ers win 31-14. Headed down to the locker room. Will be back soon with the game story.