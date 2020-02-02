49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl LIV live blog

MIAMI — This is the live blog for Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and the Chiefs. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

1:55 Check out Phil Barber’s Facebook Live post:

2:07 Here are the 49ers inactives:

WR Dante Pettis

WR Jordan Matthews

DT Kevin Givens

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

TE Daniel Helm

CB Dontae Johnson

QB C.J. Beathard

2:09 Here are the Chiefs’ inactives:

QB Chad Henne

RB LeSean McCoy

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie

LB Darron Lee

CB Morris Claiborne

OL Ryan Hunter

3:34 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Chiefs will receive the opening kickoff.