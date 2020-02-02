49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl LIV live blog

MIAMI — This is the live blog for Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and the Chiefs. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
2:07 Here are the 49ers inactives:
- WR Dante Pettis
- WR Jordan Matthews
- DT Kevin Givens
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair
- TE Daniel Helm
- CB Dontae Johnson
- QB C.J. Beathard
2:09 Here are the Chiefs’ inactives:
- QB Chad Henne
- RB LeSean McCoy
- OL Jackson Barton
- OL Andrew Wylie
- LB Darron Lee
- CB Morris Claiborne
- OL Ryan Hunter
3:34 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Chiefs will receive the opening kickoff.
It has been an unbelievable season so far…..no matter what happens, enjoy the moment! Don’t know when we will be back here again.
Niners 34 – Chiefs 24….Go Niners!
I am very nervous. KC has a mobile, fast runner QB and we don’t do as well against these types. I fear their WR speed. But anyway, best of luck to our Niners!
To all the Faithful, it’s been a difficult journey waiting for the organization to rebuild itself and set this moment up.
No prediction for score or MVP. Just that the Niners will win. That’s it. Enjoy the game everyone.
Go Niners!
Don’t wobbly on us now Prime. It’s Niners, in a runaway!
Let’s go!
Go Niners! Finish the job!
I have never been happier to be wrong about a team!
There you go Yeast…we are on the Rise.
Yeast often does…under the proper conditions.
Just win.
Let’s f’n go my Niner brotha’s!!!!!
We have 11 (HEALTHY) studs starting on defense so need to worry! 😉
We’re partying at my house (small party about 15 people)….Niners are wearing white jerseys so I decided on White Claws for me all day today, buddies are drinking Becks & a mix of IPA’s….current song that’s blasting is Zeppelin Kashmir!!!
Enjoy the game fellas & 49erGirl (❤) if you’re out there!!
No score prediction…Just get the damn W
Let’s go!
Let’s get it Prime 🍻
Come on now! I’m jacked.
Enjoy the game Crab!
Omg Crabs 💗
hey!
Thanks crab! hugs…
👍
Sharks in the water. Sharks gotta eat. Legendary today fellas. Let’s go get it! Go NINERS!
Here we go razor, destination, domination, dynasty.
Thanks, Grant, for this awesome SB live blog/thread!
Go Niners!!! Beat the Chefs!!
Who are the Chefs?
Sour, you’re probably too young to understand the joke.
There was a Snickers ad back in the day. Maybe you were only 8 years old at the time..
What does the player say to the grounds keeper again?
Grrr googly moogly… ehhhhbr. :-/
Cooking 🍳 up an L 😉
Bang Bang Niner Gang…….🏈🍻
6 weeks of anxiety for this… let’s go!!
Good….. Jeff Wilson Jr is active!
++++ sweeet
Awesome! They are going to run the ball down the Chief’s throats and they won’t be able to stop it.
So much for Seb’s LeSean McCoy theory…
Here they are at the door step of Greatness…
Go finish the job…
Bring back number 6.
Go 9ers
Was off-the grid on the Central California Coast–nice!
Now it’s time to kick KC a$$!
Pettit may finally get the message: he is a bubble player and a second-round bust. An undrafted WR could have done as well as him.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
Super Bowl greetings everyone!
Go you goddamn Niners!!!!!!
Greetings, Angus!
LETS GO NINERS!!! Bring home #6!!!
Got to say I’m digging the intros so far.
Definitely makes me miss my homeland… I wish you all the best.
If we see Wilson in the game, we will be ahead!
Demi Lovato nailed the anthem. Beautiful rendition!
Yup
Go Niners!!
I called the toss. Great call great start. Tails never fails. Get you some defense!!!