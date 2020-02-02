49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl LIV live blog

Posted By on February 2, 2020

MIAMI — This is the live blog for Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and the Chiefs. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:07 Here are the 49ers inactives:

  • WR Dante Pettis
  • WR Jordan Matthews
  • DT Kevin Givens
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair
  • TE Daniel Helm
  • CB Dontae Johnson
  • QB C.J. Beathard

2:09 Here are the Chiefs’ inactives:

  • QB Chad Henne
  • RB LeSean McCoy
  • OL Jackson Barton
  • OL Andrew Wylie
  • LB Darron Lee
  • CB Morris Claiborne
  • OL Ryan Hunter

3:34 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Chiefs will receive the opening kickoff.

  1. It has been an unbelievable season so far…..no matter what happens, enjoy the moment! Don’t know when we will be back here again.

    Niners 34 – Chiefs 24….Go Niners!

    1. I am very nervous. KC has a mobile, fast runner QB and we don’t do as well against these types. I fear their WR speed. But anyway, best of luck to our Niners!

  2. To all the Faithful, it’s been a difficult journey waiting for the organization to rebuild itself and set this moment up.

    No prediction for score or MVP. Just that the Niners will win. That’s it. Enjoy the game everyone.

    Go Niners!

  5. Let’s f’n go my Niner brotha’s!!!!!
    We have 11 (HEALTHY) studs starting on defense so need to worry! 😉
    We’re partying at my house (small party about 15 people)….Niners are wearing white jerseys so I decided on White Claws for me all day today, buddies are drinking Becks & a mix of IPA’s….current song that’s blasting is Zeppelin Kashmir!!!
    Enjoy the game fellas & 49erGirl (❤) if you’re out there!!
    No score prediction…Just get the damn W

      1. Sour, you’re probably too young to understand the joke.

        There was a Snickers ad back in the day. Maybe you were only 8 years old at the time..

  14. Pettit may finally get the message: he is a bubble player and a second-round bust. An undrafted WR could have done as well as him.

  22. I called the toss. Great call great start. Tails never fails. Get you some defense!!!

