49ers – Seahawks Live Blog

This is the live blog for the 49ers 2022 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.

11:18 There is a steady wind coming out of the south, but no rain.

11:32 The 49ers did not elevate any practice squad players this week. Looks like Danny Gray is in line to make his regular season debut.

Also, looks like the running backs will be Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason. Oh, and Deebo Samuel.

11:37 Inactive for the 49ers today: George Kittle, Daniel Brunskill, Brock Purdy, Kemoko Turay and Nick Zakelj.

This will be the 16th game missed by George Kittle in his career. The 49ers are 6-9 in the previous 15.

11:44 The rain has arrived.

11:48 Inactive for the Seahawks today: CB Artie Burns, CB Justin Coleman, FS Joey Blount, OT Jake Curham, WR Dereke Young, DT Myles Adams

12:42 The 49ers just finished warmups and the sun is out. Going to be a weird weather day with wind being constant.

1:03 Seattle wins the toss and defers. San Francisco will be on offense to start the game.

1:12 49ers with a good drive but have to settle for a short Robbie Gould field goal.

San Francisco was in 21 personnel, two running backs with one tight end, for the first seven plays. Once they got into the redzone Kyle Shanahan switched it up and ran all three plays out of 11 personnel (one running back with one tight end).

Should have stuck with what was working.

49ers 3 Seahawks 0

1:20 Nice start for the 49ers defense. Seattle showing several personnel packages, and after getting a first down San Francisco holds.

Talanoa Hufanga with 3 tackles on the first six plays and Emmanuel Moseley with tight coverage on third and five to end the possession.

49ers take over at their own 11.

1:27 Deebo Samuel is the explosive element of the 49ers run game. 51 yards.

1:28 Trey Lance with the keeper on the zone read. He’s hit hard and is down.

Looked like they were working on Lance’s right leg while he was down.