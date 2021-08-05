Should 49ers fans be concerned about Nick Bosa?

Nick Bosa has been on the field for five of the 49ers first seven practices in training camp. He has appeared to be in good shape while working with the defensive linemen during the individual period of each practice.



The 2019 defensive rookie of the year is trying to make a comeback, having played in just two games this past year because he injured his knee against the New York Jets in Week 2.



After Wednesday’s practice, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was asked if he feels that Bosa needs time in the preseason to get ready.

“The main thing for Bosa is just him taking the time to make sure he has the confidence in his knee to go out there and perform at a high level,” Ryans said. “Once he gets, you know, the reps he needs, gets the confidence in his knee and he’ll be fine.”

So when will Bosa begin to take the reps necessary to get his confidence back?



During the five practices in which he has participated, Bosa has yet to take part in any of the one-on-one periods between the offensive and defensive linemen or the full team periods. This is noteworthy because the other two players working their way back from similar injuries, Dee Ford and Jalen Hurd, were on the field for snaps during the team period of both fully padded practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, even though their careers in San Francisco seemed on the verge of ending only weeks ago.

Bosa sat out practice on Wednesday, and the team is not practicing on Thursday.

When practices resume Friday, it would be the perfect opportunity for Bosa to start getting the live work in that will be needed to help the team when the season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Until Bosa returns to full practice and shows that he is able to regain his 2019 form, 49ers fans should be concerned.